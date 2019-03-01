Even MORE unreal Forbidden Fruit acts have just been announced

Summer 2019 is looking pure STUNNING from where we're standing…why? Well, brand new Forbidden Fruit acts have been announced, and we can't get enough of this amazing line-up.

As if we weren't already hyped up for the upcoming June sunshine with headliners like Skepta, Elbow, First Aid Kit, Jon Hopkins and Mura Masa, there are even more artists on the list to enjoy.

Among the newbies added are Spiritualized, MEUTE, Franc Moody, HAAi, Peach, Daithi, Prospa, Cromby and Pillow Queens. Absolute fire if we've ever seen it.

The Irish Museum of Modern Art are hosting one very sweet bank holiday this June; hold on to your hats. Space rock overlords Spiritualized returned last year with new album And Nothing Hurt; their first LP since 2012's Sweet Heart Sweet Light.

Their three-decade-long run has resulted in Jason Pierce's band releasing critically acclaimed records with their trademark euphoric-cosmic-gospel fuzz-flecked space-rock sounds.

Also joining the Monday line up are Dublin quartet Pillow Queens, who pepper their tracks with Dublin slang. Their single Gay Girls was released at the end of last year, and we're in love.

Some more Sunday acts include Meute, Daithi, Aussie Dj HAAi and Peach. Meute are an 11-man marching band from Hamburg with brassband, party fiesta records. Daithi is a well-known electronic music producer who is oBSESSED by Irish culture.

The Choice Award nominee combines nature recordings, old Irish samples and analog synths to create a one-of-a-kind type of house music. HAAi is influenced by house, afro, acid, disco and techno, would you believe? She calls on heavily percussive and primal records.

Peach is from Toronto, and is found on internet radio waves and, of course; raves. She's now based in London and hosts a monthly NTS Radio show with creative sets.

Saturday’s line up looks just as tasty.

Prospa are a rising electronic duo named Harvey Blumler and Gosha Smith, from Leeds. They've played Creamfields and ADE for BBC Introducing, with unique reimagining of classic dance.

Cromby is an Irish DJ and producer living in Berlin, with tracks that have been picked up around the world. Pete Tong named Retribution his Essential New Tune in December on his Radio 1 show so he's gonna be BIG.

Franc Moody is a collective of like-minded musicians led by Ned Franc and Jon Moody, and released Dopamine and Super Star Struck back in 2018. They've been garnering attention from underground party and festival goers.

We're so damn excited for these gigs, grab those tickets right now before they're gone.

Weekend tickets start from €129 and day tickets from €69.50, nab 'em here.

Feature image: Instagram/@forbiddenfruitfestival