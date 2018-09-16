Eva Mendes opens up about her two adorable kids

Eva Mendes has opened up abut her family life with partner Ryan Gosling and their two daughters.

The stunning couple, who have been together for seven years, are parents to four-year-old Esmeralda and two-year-old Amada.

The 44-year-old may be tight-lipped when it comes to her children but she did reveal how she felt about going back to work.

''I’m just obsessed with their children and don’t want to leave them. They are still very small,'' she said.

And super cute!

''Of course, my life is not all balanced. It is important to have support. I have my family, Ryan’s family, and their support has been invaluable,'' she continued.

Although she is not exactly new to motherhood, Eva is still finding her feet, especially with two little girls.

''I’m still new to the game. I feel like in a way it makes me care less because of priorities obviously but at the same time it makes me care more.'

She continued, ''Even if I’m not with my kids, I’m always representing them. It’s always on my mind. I’m somebody’s mother and I need to act accordingly. There’s an intense amount of pressure that I feel but it’s good pressure.''

They seem like such a down-to-earth couple – and they're both so gorge too…some people get all the luck, huh?