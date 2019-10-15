‘Erratic behaviour’: Homeless man found guilty of stalking Harry Styles

A 26-year-old man has been found guilty of stalking Harry Styles. The Lights Up singer said Pablo Tarazaga-Orero camped outside of his home for several months.

Styles revealed that he felt scared and uncomfortable inside his own home. He reported Pablo’s “erratic and frightening behaviour” to the police, however, Pablo continued to cause distress.

Harry said the Spanish national posted letters and money through his letterbox, followed him to the pub and while he was out jogging.

The Sweet Creature singer appeared in court on Monday and gave evidence to the court.

He said, “Pablo was sleeping outside of my residence; I first became aware of him in March. I thought it was sad that someone so young was sleeping rough at a bus stop when it was cold."

On March 10, Styles offered the homeless man money for food or a hotel but he denied. The following day, the singer gave him sandwiches, salads and two muffins and decided to stop speaking to Pablo.

Harry told the court, “He asked me if I wanted to go to a restaurant to eat. I told him I was on my way to work. I found it a little odd. His facial expression made me feel a little uneasy. It was like a smirk.

"Until that point, I never felt unsafe or uneasy in my own home,” the singer stressed.

Pablo continued to stalk the singer, despite Harry’s best effort to cut off contact.

— Harry Styles about the stalker — Rose #Walls (@harryxlightsup) October 14, 2019

“I never really encountered this kind of behaviour before. I've employed a night guard. I continue to lock my bedroom door at night."

Pablo stressed that he wasn’t stalking the singer, but just wanted the money he originally offered him.

“I don't have any interest in him. I don't have any feelings for him. I'm not in love with him,” he said.

Pablo Tarazaga-Orero will be sentenced on October 21.