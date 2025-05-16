Enjoy the outdoors this summer with ALDI’s fabulous camping range

Even though the summer season hasn’t officially arrived yet, we are already being treated to glorious spells of weather and wonderful sunshine. As the rain continues to stay away, we’re making the most of the sunny skies by investing more time outdoors with our loved ones.

To coincide with the spectacular weather, ALDI has recently released their latest collection of camping and outdoor Specialbuys. Whether you're heading to the local campsite or simply pitching a tent in your back garden, there are a few essentials that you will need to have the perfect camping experience.

With this in mind, the team at ALDI have also shared their top five tips to have a memorable time camping. This ultimate camping checklist has all the essentials to help you eat, sleep and explore in comfort – all from as little as €4.99:

1. Start off your day the right way with ALDI’s Portable Gas Cooker (€16.99). Ideal for breakfast, it’s perfect for scrambling eggs or brewing your morning cuppa. Compact but powerful, cooking outdoors has never been so easy.

2. Stay refreshed throughout your journey with ALDI’s 2L Hydration Bladder (€6.99). Whether you’re hiking, cycling or trekking, the bottle is super lightweight and convenient to travel around with you. You can also carry and sip water from it hands-free!

3. For all-day comfort, ALDI’s Trekking Sandals (€16.99) are the way to go. These comfy sandals are breathable and have been designed to cope with all kinds of terrain. For the little ones, you can also get them to match with ALDI’s Children’s Trekking Sandals (€9.99).

4. To see those spectacular views, ALDI’s Binoculars (€16.99) are essential! These binoculars offer 10x magnification in an easy-to-carry design. You can also travel light with the Monocular (€16.99). This handy gadget is ideal for one-handed viewing, and can even be attached to your smartphone to capture the sights up close.

5. As the sun sets on your adventure, settle in for a night under the stars with ALDI’s Lightweight Sleeping Bag (€14.99). This sleeping bag is compact, durable, and perfect for keeping warm when the temperature drops. For extra comfort, you can pair it with the Self-Inflating Mat (€19.99), which has thick padding and an anti-slip coating for an even better night’s rest.

ALDI’s full camping product range is available to purchase now in ALDI stores nationwide.