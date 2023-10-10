Enhance your winter evenings with Lusso Tan’s exquisite Christmas Gift Sets

Leading Irish sunless tan brand, Lusso Tan, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive gift sets for the holiday season ahead! Lusso Tan is the go-to tan for those looking for a natural looking, effortlessly smooth application and a sun-kissed glow this season. Famous for its three-step routine for a flawless and natural tan, Lussa Tan also introduces Winter Nights, the new collection designed for all skin tones with a unique formula and fragrance that will have people asking – what are you wearing? Lusso Tan’s gift sets and stocking fillers are available now from www.lussotan.com and in select pharmacies nationwide.

Winter Nights Love Your Skin Tanning Balm Ritual (RRP €50)

New to the Lusso Tan collection is the Winter Nights Love Your Skin Kit (RRP €50). No one will be complaining about a ‘fake tan smell’ with this product, as it is infused with deep scents of blackcurrant from sunny Corsica, bergamot from Italy, Calville Blanc apples from France, and Louisiana Birch. The set also includes the Winter Nights Tan Removing Bath Bomb. This bath bomb is packed full of ingredients, which will not only melt tan away from skin but will also rejuvenate the skin in the process. If removing tan in the shower is your preference, this kit also comes with the option of the Winter Nights Tan-Be-Gone Shower Bar, which combines essential oils and hydrating plant-based ingredients to leave skin tan-free and silky smooth.

For stubborn areas, the Bamboo Exfoliating Mitt helps to gently cleanse and remove dead skin cells making way for a fresh layer of tan. Help prolong the life of a sunless tan with the Winter Nights Moisturising Body Lotion, a luxuriously scented formula infused with zesty and peppery notes to leave skin smelling gorgeous and looking visibly radiant.

The Luxe Collection RRP €65

This gift set is for THE ultimate tan-lover. Designed to elevate the tanning experience to new heights, this set will help with prep, application, and aftercare. The Lusso Tan Primer has a silky-smooth formula that prepares the skin, creating the perfect canvas for an even and long-lasting colour. The award-winning Lusso Tan Tanning Mousse, (200ml, choose from rapid, medium, dark, and ultra dark), is a velvety mousse which delivers a deep, natural-looking tan with an effortlessly smooth application. The mousse is infused with nourishing ingredients to leave skin bronzed and beautifully hydrated.

To ensure the tan remains glowing over the festive period, the Luxe Collection also includes the Lusso Tan Daily Gradual. The lightweight formula of this product ensures a subtle, buildable glow while providing deep hydration for soft, supple skin. Not forgetting the tanning removal process, indulge in a moment of relaxation with the Lusso Tan Mini Bath Bombs, which create a soothing oasis for the senses, while gently removing all traces of sunless tan. Not forgetting the tools needed to create the perfectly even sunless glow, the Luxe Collection also features the Flawless Tanning Mitt to guarantee a streak-free, professional application, and the Exfoliating Mitt, an essential to gently polish and revitalise skin between applications. For the renowned tricky tan areas – face, hands, and feet – look no further than the Sunless Tanning Brush. Its ultra-soft bristles and ergonomic design allow for effortless blending and contouring, creating a stunning, airbrushed finish.

Stocking fillers

Winter Nights Tan Removing Bath Bomb RRP €11

Tan removal causing heartbreak and heartache? Not anymore! Lusso Tan’s world-famous tan removing bath bomb now in a coveted Winter Nights scent. Not only will it do the hard work for you, but it is packed full of ingredients that restore, renew, and rejuvenate the skin. Giving the gift of tan removal and a relaxing bath moment, who wouldn’t want to wake up to this in their stocking?

Winter Nights Tan-Be-Gone Shower Bar RRP €16.50

This stocking filler cleanses, hydrates, and nourishes skin. The Lusso Tan-Be-Gone Shower Bar has been created to leave skin tan-free and velvety smooth in record time and is the ideal gift for those on the go who need a quick fix for tan removal.

All Lusso Tan products are cruelty-free, vegan friendly and made using organic products. They are formulated and designed to nourish, hydrate, and enhance the skin. Shop the full collection, along with the Christmas Gift sets, on www.lussotan.com and in selected pharmacies nationwide.