End of an era: Music fans prepare for Elton John’s milestone message

They say all good things must come to an end, but surely different rules apply when it comes to Elton John's career?

Well, according to breaking news reports, that just isn't the case.

The music icon, who has sold more than 300 million records over the course of his career, is apparently set to announce his retirement from the industry today.

The BBC reports that the singer, whose mother recent passed away, will be addressing press at a joint conference in London and New York today.

Elton, whose six-year Las Vegas residency is set to come to an end in March, has been suffering ill health in recent years.

We're holding out hope that a new venture is in the works, and we will bring you more on this as we have it.