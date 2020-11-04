Enable Ireland launches massive jewellery sale on eBay

This Christmas, it’s important to support Irish charities whose fundraising efforts have been impacted by the pandemic. Check out Enable Ireland’s Jewellery Event on ebay.ie for Christmas gifts that also give back.

eBay’s charity partner, Enable Ireland will have an amazing selection of new and pre-loved jewellery available to buy on its eBay store from November 3rd. All proceeds will support the vital disability services Enable Ireland provides for over 9,200 adults and children across Ireland.

Key pieces worth seeking out include an antique sapphire and diamond ring, a pair of 14 carat gold tanzanite stud earrings and a 100-year-old antique tourmaline and sea pearl brooch made with 15ct gold. The event will also feature pieces from brands such as Loulerie, Swarovski and Newbridge Silverware.

The hero pieces expected to be snapped up quickly include:

€69 New 9ct gold huggy style earrings from Loulerie

€85 New sterling silver and Swarovski crystal earrings by Roser

€120 Antique tourmaline and sea pearl brooch 15ct gold brooch

€149 New Sterling silver pendant with 18ct gold beads designed by Declan Killen

€150 Pre-loved 9ct gold citrine and diamond ring

€350 Pre-loved 9ct gold 'Cleopatra' necklace

Speaking ahead of the event Maria Desmond, Enable Ireland Fundraising Manager says “We are so grateful for the support of jewellers across the country who have kindly donated beautiful pieces for this event. This year has been difficult for all and we are touched by the generosity of local businesses and the community for helping us to launch this online jewellery sale. We are extremely grateful to event sponsors Diana O’Mahony Jewellers. We are also grateful to Ballincollig Jewellers for their generous support.”

Hazel Mitchell of eBay Ireland said: “We are proud to partner with Enable Ireland and provide a sales platform for the charity, particularly at a time when all of its stores are closed. This is a particularly enticing sale that we think will attract huge interest and, by visiting Enable Ireland’s shop on ebay.ie, people can give back and nab a bargain ahead of Christmas.”

Like many charities this year, Enable Ireland has been badly affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Following the temporary closure of its 21 charity shops and the cancellation of traditional fundraising events, the charity faces a €1.5million shortfall in funding. Despite the unprecedented challenges this year has brought, Enable Ireland has continued to provide essential clinical, therapy, respite, residential, PA/Family support, community support and day services to children and adults with disabilities.

Purchase a piece here now.