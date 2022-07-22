Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick announces she’s pregnant with second child

Congratulations are in order for Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick as she announces she is expecting her second child with her wife Kate Brooks.

Michelle, known for playing Vanessa Woodfield in the ITV soap, made the exciting announcement on Instagram to her 124K followers.

The 46-year-old shared a photo of her son looking overjoyed with his hands up in the air as he stands in front of a screen that reads, “COMING THIS WINTER… Baby Brooks #2”.

The actress captioned the post, “We are super excited about our gorgeous news! I’m 20 weeks today and can almost rest a cup of tea on my bump #bigbrother”.

Pals and co-stars of Hardwick rushed to the comments to congratulate her on the great news. Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh who plays Tracey Metcalfe, penned, “Awwwww babe!!!!! It’s so exciting!!”.

Natalie Ann Jamieson, known for playing Amy Wyatt, wrote, “Teddy’s face- absolutely gorgeous”, while Anna Nightingale who plays Andrea Tate, said, “Waaaaaa! Best news ever, so much love to you guys x”.

“Aww how lovely, congratulations”, added Gogglebox star Izzi Warner.

Michelle and Kate, who is a producer on Emmerdale, tied the knot at Elvis Presley’s Graceland Estate in Memphis in September 2019.

The couple welcomed their first child Teddy into the world in October 2020, following IVF treatment. When previously speaking to OK, they revealed that they would love to expand their family and give Teddy a sibling.

“Oh, that would be amazing. We’d definitely love Teddy to have a brother or sister. And if we’re lucky enough, fantastic- for him as well, not just for us”. Now Michelle and Kate’s dreams of having a bigger family are coming true!