Emmerdale’s Fiona Wade details married life to co-star Simon

Fiona Wade has been opening up about her marriage.

The former Emmerdale actress tied the knot to her co-star husband Simon Cotton back in 2019.

While sharing an insight into married life, Fiona has discussed what ‘normality’ in the relationship between her and Simon looks like as they are both actors.

In a new interview with OK!, the 44-year-old, who is known for playing Priya Sharma in the Yorkshire soap, chatted about her husband.

Fiona explained, “I think I always wanted to be with someone who was in the same field as me. It was very important to me that I had support from someone and that I equally could support them”.

“I know I rave about him a lot but it’s all true, he’s such a special person”.

“Sometimes I do think, ‘Oh goodness, we’re both actors’. It’s not like one of us has a normal job, there’s no normality, but actually we’re actors for a reason, we both want that kind of life, so it’s normality for us”.

She went on to reveal, “We love our jobs and we love each other, so therefore I just want him to be happy, and he wants me to be happy. I believe in him, and I believe in us”.

Wade, who starred in Emmerdale between 2011 and 2023 moved on to speak about her decision to leave the programme and her new role in 2:22 A Ghost Story.

“I knew that my first job out of Emmerdale had to be the right one, and then this came up. It’s honestly been the best decision ever”.

“When you leave a soap, I think some people think you made the decision yesterday, but these decisions are taken over years. It was a scary decision, but it was the right one”.

She added, “Theatre can feel more scary and in television you’re slightly protected by the fact you can do another take, and I was very comfortable in Emmerdale but I wanted a change, I wanted to grow, and I wanted to do something that challenged me”.

Fiona and Simon first met during their time working together in Emmerdale in 2017, when Cotton appeared on the soap as an estate agent for Home Farm named Hugh Bryant.

The couple announced their engagement on New Year’s Day of 2019 and tied the knot in The Cotswolds later that year.