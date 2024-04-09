Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas shares update on arthritis journey

Adam Thomas has shared a new insight into his battle with arthritis.

The Waterloo Road actor announced that he had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in August of last year.

Adam had been experiencing pain in his knees, wrists, fingers, ankles and toes since January 2023.

Since revealing his diagnosis, the 35-year-old has been issuing updates on social media about his health.

Now, Adam has opened up about the side effects of the medication he’s currently taking, admitting that he ‘hates who he becomes when he’s on them’ and confessed he ‘has a cry when he’s alone’.

On Instagram, the former Emmerdale star shared an image of medicine to his 1M followers and said, “My arthritis journey: 5th week of having methotrexate … and in all honesty I’d like to come off them now,but I feel like I’ve come to far to go back! It takes up to 8-12 weeks for them to get to work, so I’m going to see it through now”.

“But the side effects once I’ve taken them,really wipe me out! It’s not so much the sickness but fatigue and drowsiness which effects me the most specially when working. I HATE who I become when I’m on them, I’m a former shadow of myself and I try,as always, to put on a brave face, but I’ll be honest… when am alone I’ll have a lil cry”.

“I just need to stay strong and hopefully they’ll get to work and it will all be worth it! But there has been some positive improvements over the last week or so,I’ve been a lot more active than usual I even did my first 5k am also playing padel a lot which I LOVE haha and although the pain is still there…it’s no way near as bad as it was!”.

Thomas went on to say, “Am not sure whether that’s the meds or I’ve just not had a flare up but I feel like I can breath again a little which is nice! To anyone fighting there fight much love and stay strong we got this”.

Many famous faces reached out to Adam in the comments to share supportive messages with him amid his struggles.

TV host Carol Volderman wrote, “Adam. I had no idea you were going throguh this. Wishing you every bit of luck in the world. And thank you for speaking out. It will help so many people going through the same thing. sending love my friend”.

“Love you brother!”, penned comedian Joel Dommett, while Emmerdale actress Laura Norton said, “You are amazing adam”.