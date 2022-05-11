Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher welcomes twin boys with wife Liz

Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher, known for his role as Andy Sugden, has made an exciting announcement.

The soap star took to Instagram to share the wonderful news that his wife Liz Marsland had given birth to twin boys.

With a snap of the newborns’ feet, Kelvin wrote, “A gift from God. Welcome to the world my little boys. #ifyoucouldseemysmile”.

Liz shared a similar snap to her Instagram with the caption, “They are here!! My heart is filled with so much love and gratitude”.

Both of the little ones' feet can be seen and they are wearing cute mint green and neutral coloured babygrows and little white socks.

Friends and fans of the star rushed to the comments to share congratulatory messages for the couple on the arrival of their boys. Emmerdale actor Simon Lennon wrote, “Amazing!! Congratulations, sending love to you and the fam! Xx”.

Another Emmerdale co-star Amy Walsh added, “Congratulations you two”.

Hollyoaks star Gemma Merna said, “Oh my goodness, congratulations to you both”.

The couple announced Liz was pregnant in December 2012, sharing a snap of them and their children with the caption, "There's a little bump under that coat! What an amazing way to end 2021!! We couldn't be happier".

They went on to reveal they were having twins at the beginning of this year on BBC Breakfast.

Kelvin and Liz tied the knot in November 2015 and share a five-year-old daughter, Marnie and a 3-year-old son, Milo.

Huge congratulations to the couple on their precious new arrivals!