Emma Willis reveals health update after surgery on hole in her heart

Emma Willis has shared an update on her recent heart surgery.

On April 23, the Love Is Blind: UK presenter announced that she had undergone keyhole surgery, following the discovery that she had a hole in her heart.

Now, a few months on from her operation, Emma has provided her fans with an insight into how her diagnosis was first discovered.

During an interview on Heart Breakfast, the 49-year-old explained that she has had "a little device fitted into my heart to fill a hole that I never knew existed".

The former Big Brother host then went on to recall that her concerns surrounding her heart grew in recent years.

"I always had palpitations, but kind of fitting with what was happening in life. So, if I was a bit stressed or if I'd had a night out. So, I kind of always had them. But for the past couple of years, I've been having them more and more, and they got to a point where it was quite a lot,” Emma stated.

"But I also have really high cholesterol, which is why I was referred to a cardiologist. So, it wasn't even for that. And then when I got there, he went, ‘Actually, it's okay, but there is something going on with your heart and I want to check it out,’” she detailed.

Emma, who shares three children with her husband, Busted hitmaker Matt Willis, then went on to reveal an update on her recovery.

Confirming that her fluttering symptoms have "definitely died down,", she admitted that she might have to live with them for the rest of her life, adding: "My heart has got to kind of learn how to re-function hole free."

In April, Emma initially announced on Instagram that she was recovering from a heart operation.

“Turns out, I’ve been pottering around for 48 years blissfully unaware I had a hole in my heart. Isn’t it bonkers what’s happening in our bodies that we have no idea about…” she penned at the time.