Emma Willis gives health update after undergoing heart operation

Emma Willis has revealed that she has undergone a significant operation.

The former Big Brother presenter has announced that she recently had surgery on her heart.

Last night, Emma – who shares three children with her husband, Busted member Matt Willis – took to social media to share an insight into her health ordeal.

On her Instagram page, the 49-year-old chose to upload several photos from her time in hospital, including her husband Matt being by her bedside.

“A few weeks ago, I had keyhole heart surgery, which feels very strange to write, and even stranger when I say it out loud. From investigations last year, to diagnosis and then surgery, they were absolutely incredible. As was @mattjwillis who never left my side,” Emma began.

“Turns out, I’ve been pottering around for 48 years blissfully unaware I had a hole in my heart. Isn’t it bonkers what’s happening in our bodies that we have no idea about…” she wrote.

“What blows my mind even more is the wonders of modern medicine, and the spectacular people that save, fix and help us every single day. Can you imagine what it must feel like to have a pair of hands that can do that job?! They are the real superstars…” the Love Is Blind: UK host continued.

Emma then went on thank her surgeon, Dr Ee Ling Heng, as she praised: “I asked a million questions, and she answered them with the patience of a saint. I knew as soon as we met that she was the woman I wanted poking around in my heart. Thank you Ee Ling, you’re one in a trillion.”

Following her candid update on her health, many of Emma’s fellow famous faces have since been sending her their well-wishes.

“Awww jeez Emma! glad you’re ok!!” commented singer Olly Murs.

"You're amazing! Sending love x,” replied former Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

“Sending all the love Em x,” added JLS hitmaker Marvin Humes.