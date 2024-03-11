Emma Stone shares sweet message to daughter in Oscars speech

Emma Stone shared a heartfelt speech while attending the Oscars.

Emma won Best Actress for her role in Poor Things at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday night.

After winning the impressive title, the 35-year-old gave a moving acceptance speech and said a special shoutout to her daughter while referencing a Taylor Swift song.

After receiving the award, Stone stated, “The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot. That maybe something like this could happen, and Yorgos said to me, ‘Please take yourself out of it’”.

“And he was right, because it's not about me. It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies. It's all of us together”.

“I am so deeply honoured to share this with every cast member, with every crew member, with every single person who poured their love and their care and their brilliance into the making of this film”.

While the crowd erupted into applause and cheers, Emma went on to emotionally add, “I know I have to wrap up, but I really just want to thank my family. My mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave, I love you so much”.

“And, most importantly, my daughter, who's gonna be three in three days and has turned our lives technicolor”.

Emma then quoted Taylor Swift’s song Bigger Than the Whole Sky by adding, “I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl”.

Emma welcomed her daughter, Louise Jean, into the world in March 2021 with her husband Dave McCary.

Emma won Best Actress at the 96th Academy Awards for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

The role saw the character living in London during the Victorian era after she is given the brain of an unborn child.

Also nominated for Best Actress were Lily Gladstone for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon, Annette Bening for acting in Nyad, Carey Mulligan after starring in Maestro and Sandra Hüller for her role in Anatomy of a Fall.