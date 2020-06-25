Emma Roberts is reportedly pregnant with her first child

Actress Emma Roberts is reportedly expecting her first child.

According to US Weekly, the 29-year-old and her partner Garrett Hedlund are set to become parents for the first time.

The American Horror Story star has been dating Hedlund since early 2019. They were first spotted holding hands in Silver Lake, Los Angeles last year.

Earlier this year, a source told US Weekly: "They are not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment. They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious."

The Wild Child star was previously in a relationship with AHS co-star Evan Peters. The couple were engaged but ended their long-term relationship in 2019. The actress told Cosmopolitan that keeping her personal life private is an essential, "I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience."

The couple have yet to comment on the reports.