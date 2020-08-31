Emma Roberts announces first pregnancy with adorable photos

Huge congratulations are in order for Emma Roberts, who has just announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The actress confirmed her news by sharing a series of photos with her partner Garrett Hedlund. The mum-to-be looked as beautiful as ever in a white dress that showed off her growing baby bump.

The smile on the Scream Queens star's face says it all.

Emma even revealed the sex of her first child. "Me…and my two favorite guys," she wrote alongside the images.

Friends of the actress couldn't help but comment on the adorable post. "I love you my angel baby I can’t wait," said Ashley Benson.

Lea Michele, who recently welcomed her son into the world, added: "You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together."

Julia Roberts commented "Love you" on her niece's post.

Jamie Lynn Spears gushed, "This makes me so happy. BIG congrats."

The American Horror Story star has been linked to Hedlund since early 2019. It is believed the pair started dating in March 2019.