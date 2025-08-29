Emma McVey confirms engagement two years after Gaz Beadle split

Emma McVey is set to tie the knot again!

The model has announced that she is engaged to her partner, James Staszewsky, after over a year of dating.

The couple made their relationship public last May, six months after Emma confirmed that she was divorcing Geordie Shore star Gaz Beadle.

Emma recently took to social media to reveal the wonderful news of her engagement.

On her Instagram page, the 32-year-old chose to post three photos from the night James proposed.

The sweet snaps were captured at the moment when James got down on one knee. The pair got engaged last weekend during a romantic trip to Marbella, Spain.

“So this happened,” Emma began in her caption, along with an engagement ring emoji.

“I said yes to the man who’s taken on both me and my children and treats them like his own. Who has the biggest heart, who treats me better than anything, remains loyal and above anything loves me deeply. Supported me in everything I’ve done, every decision I’ve made and been my absolute rock because it’s not always been easy,” she penned, referring to little ones Chester (7) and Primrose (5), whom she welcomed with Gaz.

“You were a complete surprise when you came into my life and an even bigger surprise when you got down on one knee, to the point I thought you were joking wanting to marry into the crazy chaotic life of mine,” Emma added.

Many famous faces have since taken to Emma’s comments section to express their well-wishes to her.

“Congratulations to you guys,” replied Roxy Horner, who is engaged to comedian Jack Whitehall.

“Congratulations,” commented Geordie Shore alum Marnie Simpson.

“Oh Emma congratulations, you sooo deserve this! I’m so happy for you,” added Naomi Banjo, the wife of Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo.

Following her split announcement from Gaz in November 2023, Emma took to Instagram last May to confirm her new relationship with James, and simply wrote in her caption: “After every storm comes a rainbow."