Emma Louise Connolly admitted to hospital weeks after giving birth

Emma Louise Connolly has revealed that she was recently admitted to hospital, just a few weeks after welcoming her second child.

On May 15, the model and influencer announced that she had given birth to a baby boy, with the support of her husband, former Made In Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock.

The couple are now parents to their son Levi, in addition to their three-year-old daughter Bonnie.

Now, less than a month after confirming her son’s arrival, Emma has shared the news that she has recently been in hospital.

On her Instagram stories, the 33-year-old posted a photo from her hospital bed, showing proud dad Oliver carrying newborn Levi and two cups of coffee, with the caption: “My knight in shining armour.”

In a written statement, Emma then went on to explain the reason behind her sudden hospital stay.

“I was admitted to hospital on Monday with chronic pain and the most intense flu-like symptoms I've ever experienced,” she began.

Credit: Emma Louise Connolly / Instagram

“I was diagnosed with acute mastitis and ended up spending three days on IV antibiotics. I couldn't have Levi stay with me which was utterly heartbreaking, so Ollie was home looking after both our newborn and toddler,” Emma detailed, before going on to praise her husband.

“He was absolutely incredible. Bringing Levi in each day so I could feed and help with the pain, while juggling everything else at home. Truly the most incredible husband and Papa,” she gushed.

“It was honestly the hardest few days of my life and I really don't say that lightly, but I'm so grateful for the care I received and for the amazing support from my Ol. Indescribably happy to be home and back with my two delicious babies and beautiful husband,” Emma added.

Emma and Oliver delighted their fans last month when they confirmed the safe arrival of their newborn son.

At the time, the proud parents took to Instagram to upload a black-and-white snap of themselves with Levi, captured moments after his C-section birth.

“He’s here. Our hearts are fuller, our home louder, and our arms forever occupied. Levi Fox Proudlock, the perfect piece to complete our family of four,” Emma and Oliver wrote.