Emma Bunton marries partner Jade Jones after 23 years together

It seems a big congratulations are in order for the Spice Girls star Emma Bunton and her long-term partner Jade Jones who have finally tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony after being together for over 20 years.

45-year-old Emma announced the wonderful news to her 1.2M Instagram followers on Tuesday evening, sharing a gorgeous wedding snap featuring herself and her new hubby.

In the beautiful photo we get a real glimpse at the bride and groom’s fabulous wedding attire. Emma walked down the aisle wearing a stunning short white dress with sheer long sleeves and a long sprawling train which hung from the top of her dress, almost like a cape.

She completed her enchanting look with a pretty floral headpiece which perfectly complimented her blossoming bouquet. Meanwhile, Jade also dressed to impress with a dapper gucci blazer which he paired with smart beige trousers and his signature fedora.

“Mr and Mrs Jones!” Baby Spice simply wrote in the caption, followed by three red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Jade shared a similar photo of the pair to his own Instagram page, showing the two of them standing in front of their lovely wedding arch as they lovingly gazed into each other’s eyes.

Of course both Emma and Jade’s posts were quickly flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike, including one from Emma’s former bandmate Victoria Beckham.

“Congratulations,” Victoria, otherwise known as Posh Spice, sweetly wrote, adding, “love u both so much!! X”.

Mel C (aka Sporty Spice) commented, “Yeahhhhhh! Congratulations [champagne emoji] love you all sooooooo much,” followed by a stream of heart emojis.

“Awww my beautiful Baby! Stand up Mrs Jones… love you both…” gushed This Morning host Holly Willoughby.

“Lovely. Big congratulations xxxx” Keith Lemon commented on Jade’s post, before jokingly adding, “Can I borrow that jacket Jade?”

Emma and Jade have been together for 23 years now, as they first started dating in 1998 and proceeded in an on-again-off-again relationship for the next few years, before getting back together again in 2004 and staying together ever since.

While the two have been engaged now for 10 years, it seems Emma and Jade were in no rush to make things official as they’ve been kept busy raising their two sons, 13-year-old Beau and 10-year-old Tate.