Eminence launches new Kombucha Microbiome Luminosity Serum

The microbiome plays a vital role in your complexion’s health by warding off dry, dull skin and redness caused by environmental stress. When disturbed, your microbiome can wreak havoc on the skin’s moisture barrier, leading to dry, dull and reactive skin.

Eminence’s Kombucha Microbiome Luminosity Serum illuminates the appearance of the skin with a lightweight serum designed to give you a vibrant-looking glow. Kombucha, white tea, ginger and jasmine unite with microbiome-friendly pre, pro and postbiotics to bring out a visibly renewed look. Perfect for all skin types, this gel serum can be used daily to even tone and boost the look of the skin’s luminosity.

Improves the look of skin renewal, revealing visibly revitalised skin.

Skin will appear smooth, luminous, vibrant and healthy-looking.

Introduces beneficial prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics to maintain the skin’s natural microbiome.

80% of users noted their skin appears luminous.

Key Ingredients:

Kombucha Ferment (Postbiotic): Derived from fermenting black tea, this superfood is rich in postbiotics and nourishes the skin microbiota, enhancing the look of skin smoothness, luminosity and clarity.

Prebiotic (Inulin): A substrate (fuel) that is utilised by host microorganisms to support a balanced skin microbiome.

Probiotic (Lactococcus Ferment Lysate — does not contain live cultures): Supports and balances the skin microbiota and replenishes the skin's moisture barrier to repair dry skin and maintain healthy-looking skin.

White Tea: Rich in antioxidants to maintain healthy-looking skin by combating the look of dullness.

Eminence Kombucha Microbiome Luminosity Serum has an RRP of €115 and is available from Eminence.ie and it can also be bought from Eminence Spas and Salons throughout Ireland.