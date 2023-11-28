Eminence.ie launches Bakuchiol & Niacinamide ‘power couple’

The ultimate skin care ‘power couple’ – Eminence.ie’s new Bakuchiol + Niacinamide Collection has a powerful combination of ingredients designed to smooth, hydrate and protect your skin.

This range contains the new Bakuchiol + Niacinamide Moisturiser and the complementing Radiant Protection Fluid, SPF 30 (All mineral sunscreen) The natural alternative to retinol ensures all of the anti-ageing rejuvenating results without unpleasant side effects like dryness, flakiness and irritation.

Bakuchiol is derived from the Babchi plant which has been used for centuries for boosting collagen and plumping the skin.

Both products have a combination of Bakuchiol and Niacinamide which both work in harmony to visibly smooth and soften the skin and pore size is minimised.

Bakuchiol gently diminishes the look of fine lines and wrinkles without irritation, dryness or UV sensitivity. Helps to prevent and minimise multiple signs of ageing. Not only does this plant extract reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, refine skin texture and even out skin tone in a gentle yet effective way, it can be used day and night, without the peeling and redness associated with conventional retinol.

Niacinamide which is a form of vitamin B3 hydrates, minimises pores and targets uneven texture. Supports the skin’s moisture barrier. Bakuchiol and niacinamide are a power couple — and they're even stronger and more effective when used together.

These products are recommended for people from age 30 upwards.

Prices and Recommendations for use:

Bakuchiol and Niacinamide Moisturiser €79 – kiss retinol goodbye!

Suitable for all skin types.

Lightweight gel cream moisturiser.

Quenches with smoothing hydration.

Restores the skin barrier to lock in hydration.

Improves firmness, tone and elasticity.

Retinol alternative

Can be used at am and pm as bakuchiol causes no UV sensitivity.

Radiant Protection SPF Fluid €69 – shake & apply & go!

Shake well before use.

Suitable for combination to dry Skin types.

Dewy hydrated finish.

SPF 30.

Lightweight formula.

Mineral sunscreen.

Broad spectrum protection from UVA & UVB rays.

Contains zinc oxide, a natural mineral that blocks UV rays.

Reapply every 2 hours.

