Emily in Paris Season 5 drops tomorrow and it looks unreal

Right. So Emily in Paris is back tomorrow and we need to talk about it because this season looks absolutely unreal. Like properly gorgeous, chaotic, and full of the kind of drama that'll have the group chat absolutely buzzing.

Season 5 drops on Netflix tomorrow and Emily Cooper is officially living her best life in Rome now. Yes, Rome. She followed Italian dreamboat Marcello south last season and now she's running the Agence Grateau Rome office while trying to figure out if she's actually in love or just obsessed with the pasta and architecture. Honestly? Both are valid.

Emily in Paris Season 5 cast photocall in Venice

The new season sees Emily juggling work, romance and an entirely new city which sounds exhausting but also like the kind of problem we'd all quite like to have? She's more confident than ever, sporting an absolutely gorgeous bob that screams "I'm mature now and I mean business" while still serving those bold fashion moments we live for.

What's Actually Happening This Season

Without spoiling too much, Emily's professional and romantic life are both getting properly messy. A work idea goes spectacularly wrong, there's heartbreak on the cards and one of her closest relationships gets threatened by a massive secret. The kind of secret that makes you want to scream at your laptop screen.

Creator Darren Star reckons this is one of his favourite seasons yet and honestly you can see why. The show isn't just about Emily and Gabriel anymore, thank god. It's evolved into something bigger with the whole ensemble getting proper storylines. The scale is absolutely massive too with filming in Paris, Rome and Venice.

Venice photocall for Emily in Paris Season 5

Lily Collins says Emily is "bolder, braver, stronger and more adventurous" this season which tracks. She's learned from her mistakes, she's wearing flats to work now (finally!) and she's genuinely grown up a bit. The character development we've been crying out for.

The Fashion Moments

Can we talk about the fashion though? Because it's next level. Costume designer Marylin Fitoussi has outdone herself again with looks inspired by 1950s Italian cinema icons like Sophia Loren and Claudia Cardinale. There's also nods to Audrey Hepburn, Yves Saint Laurent and that whole effortlessly chic vibe.

Emily wears loads of red this season which feels powerful and romantic and exactly what the character needs. There's also incredible pantsuits, statement pieces and a slightly more pared-back aesthetic that still screams bold. The bob gets styled differently depending on which city she's in too. Sleek and straight in Italy, soft and effortless in Paris. The attention to detail is unreal.

Cast members at the Emily in Paris season 5 press conference

Lily's favourite look? A full red suit by Barbara Bui in the final episode. Red everything. "I felt like it was a huge bold statement: I'm here, you can't look away," she said. That's the energy we're bringing into 2025, thanks very much.

New Faces Joining The Chaos

The cast is expanding with some brilliant additions. Minnie Driver plays Princess Jane, Sylvie's flamboyant friend in Rome who married an Italian prince for the title and fortune, only to discover he's broke. Now she hawks brands on Instagram and TikTok for money which is absolutely hilarious and probably closer to reality than we'd like to admit.

There's also Michele Laroque as Yvette, Sylvie's ex-frenemy who resurfaces and encourages her to have a romance with a younger man. Jonathan Cake shows up as Thomas Heatherton, a British billionaire partnering with Agence Grateau. And Bryan Greenberg plays Jake, a charming American consular officer Emily meets at an expat trivia night in Paris.

The whole thing looks absolutely stunning and chaotic in equal measure. Between the Italian cinema references, the Venice backdrops and Emily's continued inability to just pick a man and stick with him, we're in for a treat.

Emily in Paris Season 5 drops on Netflix tomorrow and honestly? Clear your calendar. This is the kind of escapist telly we need right now. Beautiful locations, incredible fashion and enough romantic drama to fuel your work WhatsApp group for weeks.