Emily In Paris fans thrilled as Netflix confirms season 5 launch date

Fans of Emily In Paris have been reacting to a first look at season five!

In September of last year, the hit romantic comedy series was renewed for a fifth season. Then, in May of this year, Netflix confirmed that they had begun production on season five of Emily In Paris, with Lily Collins’ Emily having a change of scenery in Rome.

Now, following the end of filming, the producers of Emily In Paris have chosen to share some first look images from the upcoming season, as well as announcing its release date!

The team at Netflix recently took to social media to post 11 new photos from season five of Emily In Paris.

The stills showcase everything from Emily enjoying her new life in Italy, to being reunited with best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) and new beau Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini).

“Benvenuto! The first look images from Emily in Paris are here, and they’re serving up a slice of la dolce vita!” Netflix penned in their caption, before going on to confirm the launch date for season five.

“Season 5 returns on December 18,” they added.

Following the images’ release, many fans of Emily In Paris have since been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“At this point, I am more interested in the side characters' lives than Emily's,” one viewer commented.

“I know y’all love the Italian man, but I am rocking with Emily & Gabriel until the end!” another replied, referring to Emily’s on-off boyfriend, played by Lucas Bravo.

“DECEMBER 18TH OMG EMILY IN PARIS CHRISTMAS,” a third fan exclaimed.

Netflix’s logline for season five reads: “Emily is now the head of Agence Grateau Rome and faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks."

It adds: “Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

Season five of Emily In Paris arrives on Netflix on December 18.