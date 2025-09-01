Emily Blunt spills details about returning to The Devil Wears Prada

Emily Blunt has revealed some gossip about The Devil Wears Prada sequel!

In July of this year, 20th Century Studios confirmed that the long-awaited sequel to the hit 2006 movie, The Devil Wears Prada, was now in production.

Oscar-nominated actress Emily Blunt is reprising her role as Emily Charlton, alongside Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel.

Now, as filming continues in New York, Emily has opened up about her emotions surrounding her return to The Devil Wears Prada.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter’s Porter Magazine, the 42-year-old admitted that re-adjusting to Charlton’s stylish wardrobe has been a shock to her system.

“I quite like oversized; I like to hide, I like to shroud. I don’t love wearing heels, so getting back to The Devil Wears Prada has been a rude awakening for all of us,” she teased.

When asked how it has felt to step back into Emily Charlton’s stilettos again, the star replied: “Wild. I’ll say that.”

“When we made the first movie, none of us expected the meteoric life that it would have and the impact it would have on people. As my husband said to me the other day, this is people’s nostalgia bank. They’ve watched this with their families 50, 60 times; they’ve watched it when their parents are sick; they’ve watched it when they’re sad, when they’ve gone through a breakup,” Emily explained.

“Of course, I meet people who will quote the movie to me, but I’m not sure I’ve ever been hit with a bombardment of the realisation of what the movie is to people coming back to the film set. And that’s what we all feel, holy cow. That’s what everyone says, every day: holy s**t,” the Oppenheimer star continued.

Emily later reflected on her on-screen reunion with her brother-in-law, Stanley Tucci. Stanley tied the knot with Emily’s sister Felicity in 2012, after the pair met at Emily’s wedding to The Office star John Krasinski two years earlier.

“It has deep emotional roots for a lot of us. It’s not just doing a movie. He’s not good for your Devil Wears Prada diet though, because he’s cooking pasta and making me drink martinis with him every night. He was like, ‘Em, do you want some pomodoro pasta?’ I’m like, ‘I do, but I have to be in Dior couture today, so we’ll see,’” Emily concluded.