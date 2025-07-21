Emily Atack posts romantic holiday snaps after revealing engagement

Emily Atack has shared an insight into her romantic engagement!

On Friday (July 18), the Rivals actress announced that she is engaged to her partner, Alistair Garner.

It is believed that the happy couple have been in a relationship since 2022. They became parents together for the first time last June, when they welcomed their son Barney into the world.

Now, after accepting Alistair’s proposal earlier this month, Emily has taken the opportunity to give her fans an insight into her engagement bubble.

Last night, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to post several photos from the couple’s trip away to France with some of their loved ones.

In the snaps, The Inbetweeners star was pictured admiring her new ring, as well as sharing a sweet kiss with her fiancé.

“I love you, I’m glad I exist,” Emily wrote alongside the images, quoting a line from Wendy Cope’s poem The Orange.

Last week, Emily delighted her fanbase when she announced her engagement to Alistair.

At the time, the comedian took to Instagram to post a loved-up snap of the newlyweds-to-be, enjoying their sunny holiday abroad. In the photo, Emily chose to show off her left hand with her square diamond engagement ring.

“It’s Friday, I’m in love,” she penned in her caption, in reference to the hit song by The Cure, along with several engagement ring emojis.

Emily and Alistair’s exciting news comes just one month after they celebrated their son Barney’s first birthday.

To mark the special occasion, Emily debuted some new photos of her little one, including several of Barney as a newborn.

“Happy 1st birthday to our son Barney James Garner. The Baby Barn Owl,” she gushed in her tribute.

“I’ve dreamt of you my whole life. It was always you. I love you beyond words, our beautiful, BEAUTIFUL boy. You are so cherished my heart could burst,” Emily added.