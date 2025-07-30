Emily Atack opens up for the first time about fiancé Alistair’s proposal

Emily Atack has revealed the story behind her engagement!

Earlier this month, the Rivals star announced her engagement to her partner of two years, nuclear scientist Dr Alistair Garner. The couple are also parents to their one-year-old son Barney, who was born last June.

Now, a few weeks on from Alistair’s proposal, Emily has opened up for the first time about how it happened!

Speaking to Stylist Magazine, the 35-year-old recalled that Alistair got down on one knee during a holiday in the Pyrenees.

“The plan that day was to go around the cute markets and have dinner later. We had Barney with us and sat down for coffee, and Al said to our friends, ‘Do you mind watching Barney for a bit? I’d like to take Emily for a walk.’ I said, ‘You can’t just ask our friends to watch him!’” she teased.

“I didn’t know he was trying to get me on my own, so we took Barney with us. We were walking along, and I was waffling on about something, and he went really quiet. He just looked at me and said, ‘Ems, I’ve got a question I want to ask you…’” Emily gushed.

“He got down on one knee by this beautiful lake, and I went to pieces. My whole life flashed in front of me. It was like the euphoric moment when you see your baby for the first time, but without your innards being displayed all over an operating table,” she joked.

“We walked a little further up, and our friends were waiting for us with champagne and a picnic that Al had organised by the river. I’ll never forget it,” Emily added.

The Inbetweeners actress was later asked how she feels about planning her nuptials.

“I’m already looking at wedding cakes and dresses – Pinteresting everything! I’ve got loads of bridesmaids that I’m going to ask, we’ve got Barney as the little pageboy. It’s funny because I’ve written so much about this kind of stuff, and now I’m going to be doing all the things I took the piss out of,” Emily exclaimed.

On July 18, Emily took to Instagram to announce her engagement. At the time, the bride-to-be shared a sweet selfie of the happy couple with her engagement ring, along with the caption: "It’s Friday, I’m in love."