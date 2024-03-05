Emily Atack announces gender of first child on live TV

Emily Atack has announced the gender of her first child.

The Inbetweeners actress revealed the exciting news that she’s expecting her first child with partner Dr Alistair Garner back in December.

Now, Emily, who is six months pregnant, has shared the sex of her baby with the world in a unique way.

The 34-year-old decided to reveal that she is having a baby boy while on live television earlier this morning.

During an interview where she was discussing the campaign she’s working on with Right To Equality about wanting to ‘push for affirmative consent to be in the law’, Emily revealed that she will be welcoming a son into the world.

Atack explained on BBC Breakfast, “I’m six months [pregnant] and I wasn’t going to say this, but I am going to say this… I’m having a boy”.

“So I want him to be a part of a really positive change and I want him to grow up knowing he can talk about these things openly and enjoy his life”.

She added, “I want him to be on the right side of history”.

When announcing her part in the campaign to her 1.9M Instagram followers on Monday, Emily wrote, “Ahead of International Women’s Day this week I’m pleased to be announcing my latest campaign, working with Right To Equality to push for affirmative consent to be in the law”.

“The current approach to consent in the UK perpetuates harmful gender stereotypes and places a disproportionate burden on women to communicate their lack of consent”.

Emily revealed her pregnancy in December by unveiling a stunning selfie with her blossoming baby bump on display.

She admitted, “It’s been a little while but I’m back with some news. I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!!”.

“I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me. Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting”.