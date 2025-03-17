Emerald Park goes green with Flogas: solar energy & EV charging unveiled

Main feature image: Pictured are Charles Coyle, Managing Director of Emerald Park and John Rooney, Managing Director of Flogas Ireland

Emerald Park, Ireland’s family-operated theme park and zoo, is thrilled to announce Flogas as its official Sustainable Energy Partner as part of a five-year agreement. This partnership will see Flogas providing exclusive energy services to Emerald Park, reinforcing both organisations’ commitment to a greener future.

As part of this collaboration, Flogas will supply Emerald Park with energy, including renewable sources such as solar and electric vehicle car charging. This initiative aligns with Emerald Park’s sustainability goals and ensures that the park operates with reduced environmental impact while continuing to offer world-class attractions and experiences to guests.

A significant highlight of this partnership is the installation of 290 solar panels at Emerald Park, which will generate enough clean energy for the theme park and zoo to run solely on solar energy for an entire month. Furthermore, 20 EV (electric vehicle) charging units will be introduced at the Emerald Park car park, making it easier for guests to embrace eco-friendly travel options.

The Flogas partnership will see the exhilarating rides and attractions at Emerald Park powered by Flogas, ensuring a thrilling yet sustainable experience for guests. This includes the park’s most iconic rides, such as Ireland’s first rollercoaster, The Cu Chulainn Coaster and Europe’s longest intertwining family and thrill coasters, Na Fianna Force and The Quest. Additionally, Flogas will supply energy to the Emerald Park Zoo, home to over 250 diverse animals, further enhancing the park’s commitment to sustainability and conservation.

In 2025, Emerald Park will also be able to power several key facilities exclusively through renewable energy. This includes the Emerald Park 5D cinema, toilet facilities, food outlets such as The Grill and Boost Coffee Dock, along with attractions such as the Power Surge and the Air Race, showcasing the park’s continued investment in renewable energy solutions.

This partnership marks just the beginning of a longer sustainability journey for Emerald Park and Flogas. Both organisations will work together to explore further sustainable energy solutions, including Corporate Power Purchase Agreements (CPPAs) to align electricity usage with wind or solar projects and battery storage initiatives to enhance energy efficiency.

Beyond energy provision, the partnership will also see a strong Flogas presence throughout the theme park and zoo located in Ashbourne, Co. Meath. As part of this partnership, renewing Flogas residential customers will receive TWO FREE Emerald Park All Access tickets worth €104, offering even more value while supporting sustainable energy solutions.

(r-l) Pictured are John Rooney, Managing Director of Flogas Ireland, Rita Kirwan, Marketing & Communications Director of Flogas Ireland, Charles Coyle, Managing Director of Emerald Park and Sean O’Loughlin, General Manager of Flogas Energy

Charles Coyle, Managing Director of Emerald Park, said, “We are incredibly proud to welcome Flogas as our Sustainable Energy Partner as we continue to evolve and expand our offerings at Emerald Park. This partnership is a huge step forward in our sustainability journey and demonstrates our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint. With Flogas powering Emerald Park with renewable energy sources and the introduction of solar panels and EV charging units, we are taking meaningful action to protect our environment while delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

John Rooney, Managing Director of Flogas Ireland, added, “We are delighted to partner with Emerald Park in this sustainability initiative. At Flogas, we are committed to helping businesses transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions, and this partnership showcases what can be achieved when companies work together towards a greener future. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this collaboration will have on both Emerald Park and the environment.”

This partnership marks a new chapter for Emerald Park as it continues its journey towards sustainability, ensuring a greener, more responsible future for generations to come.