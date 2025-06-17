Emerald Park celebrates Cú Chulainn Coaster with €10,000 giveaway

Emerald Park is kicking off the summer season with a €10,000 giveaway!

To celebrate a decade of its iconic Cú Chulainn Coaster, the family run theme park and zoo located in Ashbourne, Co. Meath is giving away a massive €10,000 over 10 days.

From June 30 to July 9, every group booking who arrives by 1pm on a given day will be automatically entered into that day’s €1,000 cash raffle. Whether they’re part of a family group, a school tour, a summer camp, or a birthday celebration, one winner will be picked daily at 2pm through a live draw at the special Cú Chulainn Coaster 10-year celebration area, where they will be awarded a €1,000 prize. Each raffle entry only applies to the day of your visit.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, 10 golden envelopes will also be hidden in different locations across Emerald Park and its zoo throughout the 10 days of celebrations. Each envelope contains a variation of prizes, including park memberships, family day passes, exclusive Emerald Park merchandise and more! To help you find the envelopes, daily clues and teasers will be revealed on Emerald Park’s official Instagram account, so visitors can stay alert during their trip.

These thrilling 10 days of celebrations are all to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Cú Chulainn Coaster. Launched in June 2015, it stands 32.05 metres high, drops a stomach-churning 31 metres, and reaches speeds of up to 100km/h over its 1,082-metre track. Since its opening, over 8 million visitors have braved the legendary coaster and now, for the first time ever, they can capture their reactions on video as they ride The Cú Chulainn Coaster, with brand new on-ride recording now available.

Speaking about the upcoming celebrations, the Managing Director of Emerald Park, Charles Coyle, stated: “The Cú Chulainn Coaster has been at the heart of Emerald Park for the last decade and continues to be a massive draw for guests from Ireland and abroad. This 10 year milestone is a celebration of all the thrills, laughter and unforgettable memories shared on this iconic coaster. We’re incredibly proud of what it represents and there’s no better way to mark the occasion than by giving back to our guests with a €10,000 celebration full of fun, surprises and prizes.”

For more details and T&C’s on the 10 year celebrations of the Cú Chulainn Coaster, you can visit Emerald Park’s website here.