Emeli Sandé announces engagement to partner Yoana

Wedding bells are in the air for Emeli Sandé!

The singer has just announced that she is now engaged to her girlfriend, Yoana Karemova.

Emeli shared the wonderful news on her Instagram this afternoon. The 35-year-old shared a beautiful snap of her beaming in the back seat of a car, holding up her engagement ring to the camera. The ring is comprised of a stunning dark pink gemstone, with clusters of diamonds all around it.

“I said Yes!” Emeli exclaimed in the caption of her post, alongside two love hearts.

Friends of the Read All About It singer took to her comment section to express their delight and well-wishes.

“congrats gorgeous girls”, wrote BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball.

“Woop Woop congrats homie”, commented rapper Koke.

“Awww I am so happy for you both yay”, Brunch With Amel host Amel Rachedi also penned.

In April of this year, Emeli and Yoana revealed their relationship to the world. In her social media post, Emeli couldn’t hold back from gushing about her partner. “'I’m so lucky to have found my soul mate Yoana, she’s such an extraordinary woman!” she wrote with pride. “Falling in love with her gave me the strength I needed!”

The Next To Me hitmaker was previously married to marine biologist Adam Gouraguine, who she dated for ten years. The pair got married in 2012 but subsequently divorced in 2014, when Emeli met pianist Yoana and realised that she had been living a lie.

“There was just something inside me that said, 'This isn't the life. You're pretending to be someone else’”, Emeli told The Times in 2014.

We couldn’t be happier for Emeli. Congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement!