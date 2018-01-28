Elton John defends Ed Sheeran after disappointing Grammy’s snub

The 60th annual Grammy Awards ceremony is due to take place in New York tonight where the music industries brightest stars will be honoured for their incredible work over the past 12 months.

However, the lack of nominations in favour of a certain flame-headed singer-songwriter hasn't gone unnoticed and Elton John is not one bit happy about it.

Following the release of his second album X, Ed Sheeran was nominated in a number of prestigious categories including Album Of The Year, and even went on the win Song Of The Year for Thinking Out Loud in 2016.

However, this year, Ed's seemingly successful album ÷, failed to scoop any nomination from the 'big three' categories – Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Album Of The Year.

He was however nominated in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for Shape Of You and Best Pop Vocal Album for ÷.

Speaking to The Sun, Sir Elton John admitted that he couldn't wrap his head around the omission, insisting that "Shape Of You is probably the most successful single in the whole world last year. That it wasn’t nominated, is, to me, a travesty."

“I’m playing at the Grammys because I’m doing a duet with Miley Cyrus and the Grammys is doing a tribute that’s special to me," he continued.

“But it’s all about politics. I don’t understand it. I never have understood awards shows.”

He went on to say how Ed had every right to be upset, maintaining that "every single you hear now sounds like Shape Of You.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony takes place tonight, January 28, in Madison Square Garden in New York City.