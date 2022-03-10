Elon Musk and Grimes announce the surprise arrival of baby #2

It would seem congratulations are in order for Tesla CEO Elon Musk (50) and his musician partner Grimes (33) as they’ve welcomed the birth of their second child!

Elon and Grimes are now loving parents to a baby girl, who was born via surrogacy this past December. This is the second child for the pair who also welcomed the birth of their first child in May 2020, a baby boy nicknamed X.

Grimes subtly announced this special news during a recent interview with Vanity Fair, in which her darling daughter was heard crying.

Grimes hadn’t planned on revealing the arrival of her baby girl in this way, adding, “She’s a little colicky too.” Laughing and covering her face in her hands, Grimes lamented, “I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking," referring to the idea that she thought she could somehow hide her daughter's cries.

Keeping on theme, Elon and Grimes decided to name their baby girl Y, which is also a nickname for Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

Grimes talks about the meaning behind this unusual moniker, as she explains, “Exa is in reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS – which is the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second.”

Dark is “the unknown. People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.”

Meanwhile Sideræl, pronounced ‘sigh-deer-ee-el’, is “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time.”

Last Autumn Elon more or less confirmed the rumours that he and Grimes had split, as he remarked to Time Magazine, “Grimes and I are, I’d say, probably semi-separated.”

Speaking about their relationship status now, Grimes said, “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid.”

The couple currently live in separate house, but Grimes revealed that they are the best of friends, who “see each other all the time.”

While this is the second child for Grimes, it’s the eighth child for Musk, who is also a father to his seven sons, including X, Nevada, Xavier, Damian, Griffin, Kai and Saxon.