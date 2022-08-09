Ellie Taylor announced as latest contestant on Strictly Come Dancing

The ninth celebrity to compete in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing competition has been named as comedian Ellie Taylor.

The news that Ellie will be taking to the dance floor was announced this morning, August 9, on BBC Strictly’s official Instagram account.

With a snap of the 38-year-old, the caption read, “From Mock The Week to The Mash Report to Ted Lasso, actress and comedian Ellie Taylor is ready to shine on #Strictly!”.

The Plebs star spoke on the account’s Stories and exclaimed, “I’ve just been on Lorraine talking to Ranvir saying that I am going to be in the cast of Strictly 2022, which is wild”.

“I can’t believe I get to say that, that’s absolutely mad! Can I dance? No. Will I let that stop me? Possibly… No, no I won’t! I’m gonna try so hard. I’m gonna throw myself into it”

In true Ellie style, she joked, “All of my lanky arms and legs who have never been coordinated in their life, this is our time to shine.. Well maybe not shine, just lightly glint perhaps”.

“Either way, I’m so excited and I can’t wait to start the journey. See you on the dance floor!”.

A host of the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers welcomed Ellie to the show in the comments of the post, including Gorka Marquez, Jowita Przystal and Amy Dowden.

Many fans and celeb pals were delighted to see the Brotherhood actress join the show’s cast.

The X Factor contestant Jake Quickenden wrote, “Argh love her”, while The Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite penned, “Yeeeeeeeyyyyyy”.

“100% going to love her”, wrote one fan, with a second adding, “Already my favourite”.

Speaking on her own Instagram account, Ellie wrote, “Finally, I can let the sparkly cat out of the sequinned bag and tell you I’m doing flipping @bbcstricy!!! Arghhh!!!! It’s a total dream come true!”.

“I cannot begin to explain how excited/terrified I am. I promise that what I lack in dancing ability and spacial awareness I’ll make up for in fake tan and enthusiasm”.

So far, Strictly has announced that Taylor will be battling it out in the dance floor against Hollyoaks star Will Mellor, Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh, radio presenter Richie Anderson, Loose Women star Kaye Adams, comedian Jayde Adams, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, radio DJ Tyler West and singer Matt Goss.