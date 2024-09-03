Elle Macpherson speaks out for the first time about cancer diagnosis

Elle Macpherson has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago.

The Australian supermodel is currently promoting her upcoming memoir, titled Elle. As part of her discussions of her book, Elle recently spoke to Women’s Weekly and recalled that she went for a lumpectomy in 2017.

Elle was later diagnosed with HER2 positive oestrogen receptive intraductal carcinoma. It was suggested that she should undergo a mastectomy with radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and a reconstruction of her breast.

“It was a shock, it was unexpected, it was confusing, it was daunting in so many ways. And it really gave me an opportunity to dig deep in my inner sense to find a solution that worked for me…I realised I was going to need my own truth, my belief system to support me through it. And that’s what I did,” the 60-year-old explained.

Elle, who has a holistic approach to health, took advice from 32 doctors before refusing chemotherapy. Instead, she underwent integrative medicine, which treats patients with therapies and lifestyle changes.

In her book, Elle writes: “Saying no to standard medical solutions was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. But saying no to my own inner sense would have been even harder.”

She adds: “People thought I was crazy but I knew I had to make a choice that truly resonated with me. To me, that meant addressing emotional as well as physical factors associated with breast cancer.”

The TV star has also noted that her family – including her two sons, Flynn and Cy – struggled to understand her decision.

“Cy simply thought that chemo kills you. And so he never wanted me to do it because he thought that was a kiss of death. Flynn, being more conventional, wasn’t comfortable with my choice at all. He is my son, though, and would support me through anything,” she details.

Elle has since confirmed that she is in “clinical remission”, but that she describes herself as being in “utter wellness”.