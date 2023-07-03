Ella reveals Ouzy has ‘caught her eye’ in Love Island first look

Ella Thomas has revealed Ouzy See has ‘caught her eye’ in a sneak peek of tonight’s episode.

Love Island has teased their ‘first look’ to social media ahead of the show tonight and it looks like we’re in for a dramatic episode.

The clip reveals Raunchy Races returns tonight while the snippet also shows Ella questioning whether or not to pursue things with Ouzy or stay with Ty.

Ella admits, “Ouzy is really good looking”, and when asked if her head has turned, she explained, “I don’t know guys because I actually really do have feelings for Ty but he’s literally my type”.

“I’m going to talk to Ouzy more and I’m going to see if there is anything there”.

“This whole time I have just been Ty, Ty, Ty, while he’s been exploring other people”.

“I literally came here thinking, ‘I’m not gonna feel anyone, me and Ty have got something amazing, I’m not gonna look at any other boys’”.

The video closes off with the islander adding, “But I didn’t know Ouzy was going to be here. He’s definitely caught my eye”.

The official Love Island Instagram page captioned the post, “First Look: Casa Amor and the Villa go head-to-head. Raunchy Races returns and heads are getting scrambled, tonight at 9pm”.

Fans were quick to comment and share their thoughts on what Ella should do with one writing, “Ella deserves someone who will treat her good”.

“I’m here for Ella and ouzy I’m also sad for Ty”, penned a second fan while a third noted, “It would be really interesting if Ella brings back Ouzy & Ty is alone…”.

Another added, “I want Ella to recouple with Ouzy after all the flirting and tests Tyrique has put her through. He needs to be a little rattled and it would be so chaotic lol”.

Viewers have previously discovered that Ella and Ouzy already knew each other outside of the villa after working together on a modelling job.

With Ella admitting, “I fancied him”, we’ll have to wait and see how this plays out!