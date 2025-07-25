Ella Henderson shares honest insight into her endometriosis diagnosis

Ella Henderson has shared a reflection on her recent health diagnosis.

The former X Factor star announced earlier this week that she was diagnosed with endometriosis in January 2024. According to the NHS, the condition arises when “cells similar to those in the lining of the womb (uterus) grow in other parts of the body.” It can result in many side effects, the most common being heavy and painful periods.

Now, a few days on from her honest update, Ella has taken the opportunity to reflect on the past year and a half of her life.

Last night, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to post several snaps from 2024 and 2025, including photos of her in pain, being admitted to hospital, and enjoying moments with her partner, Jack.

“The 367282929292 different emotions of being diagnosed with Endometriosis,” Ella detailed in her caption.

“I think it’s important to show the reality of my journey in the last year! It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride to say the least – & I finally feel like I’m seeing things in the positive light!” she confirmed.

“But I just wanted to take a moment to thank every single human that has reached out since I posted about this yesterday – not only am I just so overwhelmed with the amount of love & positivity people have shown but I also just cannot believe how many women can identify with me, who suffer far too long in silence or behind closed doors,” the Ghost hitmaker explained.

“We have to do MORE on the education of this condition. I’m ready to come to the table & do my bit. I want to empower any other woman going through this. We may not have the right answers right now – but WE GOT THIS!!! Xxx Sending SOOOO much love, light & hope to anyone going through anything right now!!! Be kind to each other,” Ella added.

Many of Ella’s fans have since been taking to her comments section to send her their support.

“Thanks for sharing and letting others know they’re not alone!” one follower responded.

“Sending lots of love Ella!!” another replied.