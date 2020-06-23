Elizabeth Hurley pays moving tribute to ex-partner Steve Bing

Elizabeth Hurley has paid tribute to her ex-partner Steve Bing after he sadly died in California on Monday, June 22.

It is understood that Bing's death is being treated as a tragedy.

Hurley, who shared son Damien with the film producer, penned a moving tribute to him on Instagram. She posted numerous photos of happy memories they shared when they were together, "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end.

"Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again.

She shared, "We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."

Bing was the founder of Shangri-La Entertainment. He is best known for producing movies like Rules Don't Apply, Kangaroo Jack and Beowulf.

He was also a dad to daughter Kira, whom he shared with former partner and tennis player Lisa Bonder.