Elevate your gifting game this Christmas with these 50 luxury gift ideas

The Christmas season is the perfect time to treat that special someone in your life, to show them just how much you appreciate them all year round.

Whether it’s your mum who insists she has everything she needs, or perhaps the best friend who’s been there for you when you’ve needed her most, this ultimate gift guide has all of the luxury items and ideas, perfect for spoiling that special someone with this festive season.

Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Set – RRP €99

Maison Margiela’s By the Fireplace captures the essence of snug winter evenings by a crackling fire, transporting you to serene moments amid a snowy landscape. This exquisite set, featuring 30ml, 10ml, and 7ml bottles of this winter classic, makes for an ideal holiday gift. Reminisce about the comforting aroma of chestnuts roasting on an open fire with Replica By the Fireplace. This warm and inviting Eau de Toilette blends the smokiness of burning wood with hints of gaiac wood, cashmeran, and clove oil. A unique chestnut accord and pink pepper recreate the scent of roasted chestnuts, while sweet vanilla notes enhance the fragrance's overall warmth and coziness. Celebrate the season with this captivating olfactory experience. Buy here.

Guillamene Pyjamas from JimJams.ie – RRP €120

Deirdre Adams, founder of Waterford-based pyjama company Jim Jams, is pioneering a fully sustainable and ethical supply chain. Designed in Ireland, JimJams uses premium GOTS-certified organic cotton, manufactured in India through fair trade partnerships supporting women in a social empowerment program. French-seamed for superior quality, JimJams embodies the motto "Luxurious comfort for you, education, employment, and hope for vulnerable women in India." The online range boasts botanical designs in long and short legs, including exclusive prints like floral white and lilac hydrangea, pink lily, the sea swimmer-inspired 'Guillamene print,' the Taj Mahal-inspired 'Love Print,' and the fresh 'Dede Print' with a white background and vibrant pink piping. Snooze guilt-free in Jim Jams' eco-conscious and stylish sleepwear.JimJams offer a super relaxed fit for the perfect way to lounge in luxury whilst also helping to empower vulnerable women in India. Available in sizes 8 to 18 with global shipping available here.

Clarins Precious Ritual Set – RRP €340

Exceptional anti-ageing care that preserves your skin and stimulates its own youthful resources. Clarins Precious Cream is an exceptional youthful skincare range that offers a real restorative action that goes beyond anti-ageing prevention. At the heart of its formula is the cryoextract of queen of the night and its incredible capacity to reactivate the skin's longevity. A preventive anti-ageing action enhanced by a trio of peptides with replenishing and restructuring properties to fight against the signs of time and restore skin's density. Precious Ritual Set contains Precious La Creme 50ml, Precious La Creme 15ml and Precious La Lotion Treatment Essence 30ml. Buy here.

Van Cleef & Arpels Thé Amara Eau de Parfum – RRP £145 / €171

For this creation, Van Cleef & Arpels draws her inspiration from a peaceful stroll through tea plantation in the early morning. A sensational fragrance featuring complex facets and a uniquely subtle and refined tea accord, revisiting the aura of a mythical plant that has always inspired perfumers around the world.

The elements intermingle in perfect alchemy. A tea that is both green and floral with bright notes of bergamot and peppermint complemented by the spicy accent of pink peppercorn, which introduces a timelesssly elegant bouquet of rose and sweet pea. Her velvety and enveloping base of white musk and cashmeran, comes to warm up the fragrance bringing depth and singular sillage to this unique eau de parfum, Thé Amara. Available now from Arnotts Dublin.

Acne Studios Vally Check Scarf – RRP €270

Acne Studios Vally Checked Scarf is made of a soft mohair blend with fringed ends, made from carefully selected material (alpaca, wool, nylon and mohair) known for its soft and hairy fibres. Detailed with an Acne Studios embroidered logo. This brand is a leading brand member of Fair Wear Foundation, committed to achieving supply chain transparency, and the constant improvement of working conditions to achieve a fairer and more ethical fashion industry. Buy here

L’Occitane Immortelle Divine Trilogy – RRP €195 (worth €244)

This divine L’Occitane anti-ageing skincare gift set contains the iconic Immortelle Divine trilogy which will restore, regenerate and reveal younger-looking skin for the lucky person that receives this gift. With five registered patents, this anti-ageing skincare trio provides complete rejuvenation of the skin by lifting the features, redefining facial contours and brightening dark spots as well as skin’s tone to ensure that the skin retains its youthful glow. This luxurious face care set contains 50ml Immortelle Divine Cream, 30ml Immortelle Divine Serum and 15ml Immortelle Divine Eye & Lips Contour all beautifully presented in a L’OCCITANE signature gift box. Buy here.

Sómas Frankie Round Handbag Chocolate – RRP €180

Sómas’ best-selling multiway Frankie bag has quickly become a favourite among Instagram style-setters! Frankie is the ultimate day-to-night bag, available in various timeless colourways – black, white, and chocolate. With additional straps and adjustable handle, the bag offers many unique ways of styling. Made in Italy with genuine leather with beautiful gold shade hardware. Buy here.

Lancôme Absolue Cream Collection – RRP €280 (worth €405)

This Holiday season, Lancôme and Le Louvre have partnered. When art and beauty meet, the extraordinary unfolds. Beneath the iconic pyramid, discover the Lancôme gifting collection and offer a unique piece of magic to your loved ones. Crafted within a luxurious limited edition giftbox, designed to reinvent the Lancôme rose under the night magic. Gift the extraordinary with Lancôme x Louvre. This gift set includes the following beauty favourites: Absolue Soft Cream 60ml. Absolue Soft Cream 15ml, Absolue Rich Cream 15ml And Absolue Eye Cream 5ml. Buy here.

Valentino Born In Roma For Her Gift Set – RRP €154

Celebrate the holidays with the perfect luxury gift set featuring the iconic scent of Born in Roma Donna Eau de Parfum. Born In Roma For Her is an haute couture and modern fragrance. Haute couture elegance is expressed through the three jasmines that mingle with bourbon vanilla, the most expensive extract in the world, to create the most luxurious femininity. The blend is enhanced with a trio of woody notes for a contemporary twist, inspired by the urban culture of today's Rome. Valentino has developed this reusable box in an eco-design approach, plastic-free and with 100% cardboard.

This premium set contains Born in Roma Donna Eau de Parfum 100ml, Born in Roma Donna Eau de Parfum Travel Size 15ml and Born in Roma Body Lotion 50ml. Available from all good department stores and pharmacies.

Seabody ‘Sea to Self’ Gift Set – RRP €229

Renew, hydrate and brighten with this skin system containing Seabody’s Aquasurge Day Serum, Glycan Enrich Moisturiser, Overnight Elixir Serum and Beauty Food Supplement, which together support and reveal your best skin, from within. This carefully curated selection of products work together to enhance your skincare routine.

Glycan Enrich Moisturiser is a luxurious moisturiser designed to hydrate and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Aquasurge Day Serum contains hyaluronic acid which replenishes the skin’s moisture levels, leaving it plumper looking and refreshed.

Overnight Elixir, boost the results of your overnight skincare with this innovative serum. Enriched in Maraderm, Retinyl Palmitate, Vitamins E, Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane and vegan lipids it works its magic while you sleep resulting in a bright, glossy, hydrated complexion.

Beauty Food Supplement contains key micronutrients that contribute to the maintenance of normal hair, nails and the protection of cells from oxidative stress.

Buy here.

Sinead Keary ‘The Becky’ Thick Camis Black – RRP €135

Inspired by Sinead’s clients and friends (primarily her best friend Becky) with fuller busts, who love the idea of wearing a cami but tend to shy away from them as they can be unsuitable for anything other than a strapless bra. The thicker strap and built in bar loop to fasten your bra strap in place is designed with exactly this in mind. Although this piece was designed with a fuller bust in mind, it has since become a much-loved style in the range for all cup sizes. Made from weighty, luxurious silk which has a satin finish and is beautifully lined. The durable fabric ensures an extra flattering fit, designed to hang elegantly on any curves. Available in black, lilac, navy, pink, white and champagne. Buy here.

Augustinus Bader The Discovery Duo – RRP €290

Each Discovery Duo from Augustinus Bader contains both of his groundbreaking skincare formulas, The Cream and The Rich Cream, for easy mixing-and-matching according to your routine. The Cream is an ultra-lightweight, instantly hydrating cream that helps to dramatically transform the complexion and replenish moisture. The Cream delivers vibrant, healthy, radiant skin and a firmer, smoother appearance. The Rich Cream is a highly concentrated, deeply moisturizing cream that helps to revive the complexion and help heal dryness. The Rich Cream delivers skin that looks and feels smoother, softer and more supple. Suitable for normal to dry skin types. Buy here.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler – RRP €599.99

The Dyson Airwrap multi-styler has been re-engineered for faster, easier styling, featuring intelligent heat control technology for damage prevention. Powered by the Dyson digital motor, it leverages the Coanda effect utilizing high-speed airflow to attach to surfaces, styling hair efficiently. This innovation enables natural-looking curls, waves, smoothness, or rough drying with a sleek finish, all achievable at lower temperatures. The Dyson Airwrap revolutionizes hairstyling, ensuring optimal results without compromising hair health.

Each Dyson Airwrap multi-styler can be customised with a range of attachments to suit the user’s hair type, length and style. Available from Dyson Demo Zones and Dyson.ie.

Skeyndor Timeless Prodigy Gift Set from Edvard & Pink, Dundrum Town Centre – RRP €297

Skeyndor delivers a selection of luxurious gift sets for skincare enthusiasts. The Dublin flagship for Skeyndor is located in Edvard & Pink Dundrum Town Centre. Skeyndor was just voted the No 1 Spa skincare range in the World at the prestigious Destination Deluxe awards hosted in Bangkok.

The Timeless Gift Set delivers the perfect combination of beauty rejuvenating techniques, radiance, firmness, vitality, increased density and the smoothing of wrinkles. It includes:

The cream global ultra anti-ageing moisturising cream or the serum ultra anti-ageing global moisturising serum, with more than 15 active ingredients.

The cream for normal to dry skin or the serum for normal to combination skins.

The kit also includes a limited edition called the lift & glow drops which is an amazing product that brightens and illuminates the skin and also improves firmness and diminishes wrinkles. Buy here.

Cayo Classic Deep Navy Sweater – RRP €270

Cayo is a Limerick based slow fashion start up that makes cardigans and sweaters made from ethically sourced 100% alpaca wool that comes from Peru. Now in its third year, the designs can be dressed up or down and the yarn is more heat retaining than cashmere or other animal yarns. The collection is online and also stocked in Adare Manor and Curated at Kildare Village. Buy here.

Le Labo BERGAMOTE 22 Duo – RRP €285

This dazzling bergamot combines freshness, sweetness, and sensuality with acrobatic talent. All these qualities were encompassed in the perfume’s initial code name: “Fire Cologne”.

It’s the delicate floral character of petit grain, the bitterness of grapefruit, as well as the flamboyant sweetness of amber and musk with a virile touch of vetiver, which gives BERGAMOTE 22 its unique personality. Available in 100ml (€285) or 15ml (€86). Buy here.

Never Fully Dressed Navy Bag & Shoes – RRP €110 and €140

This stunning soft blue velvet bag is embellished with a sparkling buckle. So captivating and elegant, it can be worn as a clutch to special occasions or clip on the chain for a comfortable more comfortable everyday accessory. Pair with these embellished pointed mules – the ultimate example of cool and elegance this season. Made from a navy blue velvet which makes them look and feel so luxe, they feature a statement sparkle buckle that draws attention to them in the very best way. So easy to slip on with your favourite maxi dress and go. Buy bag here and shoes here.

Image Skincare Personalised Gift Set (4 Product Set) – RRP €230.50 (worth €288.50)

This year, Image Skincare unveiled a new concept in Christmas Gifting with their ‘Personalised Gift Collection’. It’s the perfect way to pamper while addressing unique skincare needs. With a selection of carefully curated product options, these gift sets allow you to customise a skincare regimen tailored to your recipient’s individual skin type and concerns. This set includes:

The MAX Facial Cleanser is a luxurious, silky cleanser that features advanced peptides and plant extracts for youthful-looking skin. Free of acids and sulphates, it provides a gentle cleanse.

VITAL C hydrating anti-aging Serum is a #1 bestselling serum that softens the appearance of wrinkles, supports skin elasticity and fights environmental damage.

ORMEDIC balancing bio peptide crème is clinically proven to improve hydration and improve luminosity too.

PREVENTION+ daily ultimate protection moisturiser SPF50 is a sheer daily moisturiser that offers broad-spectrum protection against the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays, plus Digital Aging Defense™. Available in all IMAGE Skincare salons nationwide or buy here.

Fields 18ct White Gold Lab Grown Oval Diamond Pendant – RRP €999

Fields is one of Ireland's most loved and recognised jewellery brands. This year, Fields launched its new "Born" collection of lab-grown diamonds with competitive prices for diamonds that are of outstanding quality. This beautiful diamond pendant necklace is presented as part of the new collection of lab-grown diamonds. The necklace is adorned with a 0.33 carat, lab-grown, oval-cut diamond and sits on a chain of 18 carat white gold. Perfectly sparkly and eye-catching. Lab grown diamonds are produced in a laboratory setting and are physically, optically and chemically identical to earth grown diamonds. They are real diamonds, IGI Certified, and are expertly cut and polished to sparkle with stunning fire and brilliance. Buy here or visit Fields shops in Dublin, Limerick, Galway and Louth.

Chinti & Parker X Marks & Spencer Relaxed Joggers & Jumper with Cashmere – RRP €120 each

Elevate your laidback wardrobe with these premium wool-rich joggers and matching jumper from Chinti & Parker for M&S. Knitted with soft cashmere for a luxurious touch, the joggers have an easy relaxed fit, with a cool wide-leg silhouette. A comfy ribbed waistband and seam detailing down the legs create a neat look, while logo embroidery at the hip provides a signature finish. The long-sleeved jumper also has a luxurious feel and is made in an easy relaxed fit, with a scooped v-neckline for elegance. Buy joggers here and matching jumper here.

Armani Privé Thé Yulong Eau De Toilette

Discover Armani/Privé's new unisex fragrance, THÉ YULONG, taking you on a sensory journey through the legendary Chinese mountains, echoing the contrasting natural sensations of smoked black and vivacious green tea extracts.

This unisex fragrance absorbs all facets and contrasts of tea as black and green tea are brought into subtle contact. The black tea evokes the hazy Yulong Mountains while the green tea and sparkling citrus notes refresh the fragrance and evoke the snow-capped peaks that surround them. The combination results in a smoky, woody, yet fresh and citrusy fragrance.

Armani Privé Thé Yulong Scented Candle

The new Armani Privé Candle collection brings inspiration and escape to every moment. With each of their unique fragrances, each candle evokes a distinctive atmosphere. As the candles burn, they cast a soft light, creating an elegant, soothing mood to punctuate the day. Although each fragrance is captured in the five scented candles, it is Thé Yulong which creates the most inimitable ARMANI PRIVÉ moment. Giorgio Armani Cosmetics are available exclusively at Brown Thomas.

Linen Shirt Company Mia Shirt – RRP €160

Taking inspiration from the ‘Golden Age’, this Tailored Style Shirt is based on the ever classic masculine version. Made in a soft grey 100% Irish Linen. Crisp, sharp contrast white collar, concealed button stand, and double cuff, this shirt is a smart addition to create a tailored look. Dress it up for evenings or wear it casually for a stunning daytime look. Buy here or from stockists nationwide.

Coach Tabby Handbag – RRP €320 from eBay.ie

Treat your loved one to a timeless blend of elegance and functionality, the Coach Tabby Handbag. Crafted with premium materials, it features a versatile design with a distinctive C-pattern, adding a touch of luxury. The spacious interior and multiple pockets make it a stylish companion for everyday use, effortlessly combining fashion and practicality. You can purchase this brand-new bag with tags from eBay.ie here. eBay.ie has a host of other luxury preloved and new items that make great Christmas gifts this holiday season.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Come True – RRP €380

Charlotte mantra: "it’s iconic!" but what makes it magic? Discover the ultimate Pillow Talk icons with a dreamy collector’s edition box! Charlotte’s rose-gold, magical makeup gift box featuring 13 full size pillow talk icons. Easy-to-gift vanity case with mirror to store all your beauty secrets at home and on-the-go! Buy here.

Jo Malone London Cologne Intense Collection – RRP €130

The perfect introduction to a selection of fragrances from the alluring and mysterious Cologne Intense collection. The gingerbread-inspired box contains five 9ml bottles, including Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense, Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense, Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense, Velvet Rose & Oud Cologne Intense and Oud & Bergamot Cologne Intense. Buy here

NeoStrata Skin Active Gift Set – RRP €196.85 (worth over €266)

This gift set is the ultimate skincare indulgence, and your path to radiant skin. This set was meticulously curated with NeoStrata’s most potent and innovative skincare to elevate your beauty routine and unveil a radiant complexion. The set includes Exfoliating Wash, Matrix Support SPF 30, Cellular Restoration and Intensive Eye Therapy. Neostrata is available from pharmacies nationwide and neostrata.ie.

Meena Rollneck Knit in white from Bow & Pearl, Swan Centre, Rathmines – RRP €109.95

Who wouldn’t love this Meena Rollneck? This gorgeous knit is a perfect companion for cozy days and a versatile piece for any wardrobe. It’s designed for a slightly boxy fit and has a high rollneck. Buy here or visit Bow & Pearl, Swan Centre, Rathmines, Dublin 6.

Storyderm Ultra Lift – RRP €199 (Value €242.90)

This is the ultimate luxurious, KBeauty set for fighting the early and later signs of wrinkles. The set contains:

Ultra Essence Clean (RRP €49) – Nourishing pink liquid soap cleanser with coconut oil with a rich & soft texture.

Ultra Essence Aqua (RRP €49) – 25% Hyaluronic acid skin plumping toner with Peptides for inhibiting facial muscle contraction.

Ultra Peptide Mask (RRP €6.90) – Creamy single use sheet mask with Peptides for promoting collagen & elastin synthesis.

Pure Origin Cell Ampoule (RRP €69) – Peptide rich serum regenerates the skin, reducing wrinkle depth & tightening the skin.

Ultra A-Z Cream (RRP €69) – Multi-balm cream with Growth Factors & Ceramide delay cellular ageing. Find your local stockist or buy here.

Bow and Pearl at The Swan Centre, Rathmines

Purple knit (€120), black leather pant (€80) and purple coat (€159.99) from Bow and Pearl. The Swan Centre, located in the heart of Rathmines, promises a successful shopping experience this winter season! Explore its diverse range of boutiques and stores with unique, one-of-a-kind pieces. From chunky colourful knits found in Bow and Pearl, to classic dresses in Beautiful South, handy blouson jackets from Greenwich and co-ordinates from Carraig Donn, it’s well worth the visit.

Ultraceuticals Celebration Collection Gift Set – RRP €264

Valued at €323, this has everything that is needed for optimal skin rejuvenation. This set includes: Ultra Hydrating Skin Mist (45 ml), Ultra A Perfecting Serum (30 ml), Ultra B² Hydrating Serum (30 ml), Ultra C Firming Serum (30 ml) and Ultra UV Protective Daily Moisturiser SPF 50 Hydrating (100 ml). Choose the perfect Ultraceuticals skincare gift for yourself or a loved one on here or at Ultraceuticals Salons nationwide.

Wizard & Grace Essential Oil Candle Gift Set – RRP €110

Kinsale based Wizard & Grace has introduced a fresh line of Autumn/Winter intention candles to promote relaxation and stress relief. Crafted with eco-friendly renewable rapeseed wax and infused with essential oils, these candles draw inspiration from Irish landscapes, culture, and language. The range encompasses Buiochas (Gratitude) with thyme and frankincense, Oiche (Night) with lavender, chamomile, and clary sage, Suaimhneas (Peace) with elemi and patchouli, and the festive Nollaig (Christmas) with orange pine and cinnamon scents.

This gift set is the full bundle from their original four intention candles – it includes candles for courage, goddess, magic and Kinsale dreams, and all beautifully presented in a special Wizard & Grace Kraft box, sustainably sourced and fully recyclable. Wizard & Grace candles are crafted with care, using the most sustainable wax and the finest essential oils. Plus, each set comes with eco-packaging and affirmations designed to promote wellbeing. Buy here.

Clare O'Connor Scarves & Accessories at NearlySisters – RRP €149 to €249

Discover Clare's stunning scarves and accessories, designed in Ireland and meticulously crafted in Como, Italy. Limited-edition pieces feature her artwork, offering timeless and collectable style. With fabric choices like Silk, Cashmere, Wool, Model, Linen, and Bamboo, each piece boasts remarkable finishes and captivating colours, arriving in bespoke packaging. Her 100% Organic Bamboo collection is proudly made in Ireland, reflecting her commitment to sustainable fashion. Buy from NearlySisters here or visit their Irish-made Gifting Emporium located at 13 Cutlery Road, Newbridge.

Multifunctional Skin Devices by Cosaint

Cosaint Cleansing Brush And Under-Eye Toner – RRP €149

Cosaint’s Cleansing Brush And Under-Eye Toner takes the effort out of sometimes arduous cleansing. Oscillating hygienic medical-grade silicone bristles vibrate to create a gentle action and can be used with any cleansing type of lotion: oil, water based, or cream cleanser.

The Cleansing Brush also massages, tones and firms under the eye after the cleansing process to minimise the look of wrinkles and fine lines. A veritable miracle worker! Buy here.

Cosaint EMS and LED Eye Toner – RRP €169

The delicate eye area ages five years faster than the rest of the face. It also requires different care. Eye Creams are effective, but they can only do so much. Incorporating massage along with tightening Radio Frequency (RF, the same tech used in Facetite and other toning treatments), Electronic Muscle Stimulation (EMS) Cosaint’s EMS Under-Eye Toner helps to improve fine lines, sagging, and lighten dark circles. Buy here.

Cosaint Compact Ultrasonic Skin Peeler – RRP €174.30

Extend your beauty treatment results with deep-cleansing and lifting – this time from a device that mimics the massage techniques and exfoliation properties of a deep-cleansing and toning professional facial or facial peel.

The Compact Ultrasonic Skin Peeler is an incredible device which has two modes – the cleansing mode and the Lifting Mode, which stimulates circulation and tones your facial muscles. Buy here.

Elegance and Legacy: Monaghan's Cashmere – RRP from €50

Pictured – Claudia Cashmere Cardigan €500

Monaghan's Cashmere presents its Autumn/Winter '23 collection, a testament to timeless elegance and a continuation of the legacy left by Ireland's iconic retailer, Tom Monaghan, who recently passed away at the remarkable age of 98. Tom’s daughter Suzanne now runs the business and in addition to the new collection of cropped cardigan’s, sweaters and dresses, the store has introduced exquisitely crafted cashmere blankets woven and knitted in Scotland and a collection of cashmere accessories perfect for Christmas gifting including socks, water-bottles, scarves and gloves starting at €50. Visit their store on 21 South Anne Street, Dublin 2, or explore their collection here.

asap Skincare Ultimate Travel Collection – RRP €299 (Save 34%)

The asap Ultimate Travel Collection is a fabulous choice for any asap skincare fan or that special someone that enjoys travelling but can’t do without effective products. This collection also brings fantastic value and is packed with essential and bestselling asap products in travel-friendly sizes. Not only that, but it also includes a deluxe facial cloth all contained in a beautiful luxurious travel bag which can be used time and time again. The set contains Gentle Cleansing Gel (50ml),Daily Exfoliating Facial Scrub (50ml), Super A+ Serum (15ml), Super B Complex (15ml), Super C Complex (15ml), Radiance Serum (15ml), Firming Eye Lift (15ml), Liquid Platinum (50ml), CC Correcting Cream (75ml), Ultimate Hydration (30ml), Hydrating Night Repair+ (30ml), Hydrating Lip Balm+ SPF15 (10ml), Sanitise Me asap (110ml) along with the previously mentioned deluxe facial cloth and luxurious travel bag. Buy here.

Pixel 8 – RRP from €799

Meet Pixel 8, engineered by Google and built with AI at the centre for a more helpful and personal experience. The phone is packed with first-of-their-kind features, all powered by Google Tensor G3.

Pixel 8 is elegantly designed with softer silhouettes, beautiful metal finishes and recycled materials and features powerful, upgraded camera systems for stunning photos and video quality, plus game-changing editing tools. The ultrawide lens delivers even better Macro Focus, the telephoto lens captures 56% more light and takes 10x photos at optical quality, and the front facing camera now has autofocus for the best selfies on a Pixel phone. Buy here.

John Hanly's Cashmere Merino Throw at NearlySisters – RRP €160

These beautiful Irish-made throws are crafted using a luxurious, sumptuous blend of cashmere and merino wool, and feature a vibrant and uplifting colour palette, offering the ultimate in comfort and style. Buy from NearlySisters here or visit their Irish-made Gifting Emporium located at 13 Cutlery Road, Newbridge.

Juliette Armand Skin Booster Chronos Eye Gift Set – RRP €199 (Value €287)

Replicates the 'filler' effect on wrinkles and ageing skin. This set is suitable for mature skin with concerns of crows feet, dehydration, dry & wrinkled skin. The set contains:

Opsis Eye Cream (RRP €79): It moisturises and improves the appearance of the skin with wrinkles, swellings and dark circles, by restoring its firmness, vitality and glow. Enhanced with “Cosmetic Drones” technology, it offers an advanced and targeted delivery system of peptides to the skin.

Chronos Hydra Correct Serum (RRP €99): Moisturising and firming face serum suitable for all skin types. It deeply moisturizes and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving the skin extra firm with a healthy glow.

Chronos Hydra Correct Cream (RRP €109): Moisturising and firming face cream suitable for all skin types. Improves the appearance of skin with fine lines and wrinkles, delivering a radiant, bright and firm complexion. Enhanced with "Cosmetic Drones" technology, it offers an advanced and targeted delivery system of peptides to the skin.

Juliette Armand Giftsets are available from salons nationwide or online here.

Wild & Free Cobe – RRP €165.95

A perfect gift for the sea swimmer in your life, the Wild & Free Cobe is the first luxury waterproof coat and dry robe in one and takes a practical spin on competitor robes. Not only is the Cobe unisex and made with recycled nylon, but it’s also designed in a more slimline and lightweight style. The Cobe is 30% slimmer than competitor brands, is lightweight yet cosy and 100% waterproof, and best of all it wears like an oversized coat, but functions like a robe! The Cobe comes in three classic colours – Olive Green, Classic Black and Midnight Navy. Buy here.

Enibas Anam Gold Grá Disc & Silver Chain at Kilkenny Design

RRP €63 with Gold Initial Charm – RRP €108

The Anam collection of initial disc pendants embody the love, family, personality and soul stories we hold dear. A tiny disc inscribed with Grá (love) is included with every chain, to signify self love especially for you. This is a sterling silver chain. To complete the piece, you can add a silver or gold disc hand stamped with the initial of someone you love. Buy here.

Ashford Castle Silk Pyjamas – RRP €300

This beautiful two-piece silk pyjamas set by Ashford Castle is stunning. These luxurious pyjamas in a timeless style will not only feel indulgent against your skin but also help you have a peaceful slumber too, with all silk’s natural benefits. They come in the bespoke Ashford green with contrast piping to the hem, cuff and pockets. Now all you need, is a trip to the Castle. Buy here.

Clossy Beauty Bundle – RRP €105

The Clossy Beauty Bundle is curated to organise and display all of your beauty bits. Store make-up, cosmetics, lotions and potions in the Clossy Stackable Divided Bin and Drawer which stack neatly on top of one another and feature removable dividers to let you stack and store your way.

Use the glass storage jars to display and store cotton pads, buds or hair accessories and everywhere large bins to house and organise hair tools and any bigger beauty items. It’s a practical gift but is perfect for the woman who has everything, except an organised beauty set up! Buy here.

Paul Costelloe X Dunnes Stores Cashmere Cowl Neck – RRP €145

Imbued with Paul Costelloe's signature luxury, this cowl neck jumper is crafted from pure cashmere and features neat split hem detailing. A premium investment piece, this jumper is a wardrobe hero you can layer with coats, knit cardigans, denim, and more. Brought to you by Irish designer Paul Costelloe, exclusively for Dunnes Stores. Buy here.

Google Pixel Watch 2- €399

Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features and sensors for deeper health insights — including Google's most accurate heart rate tracking on any tracker or smartwatch — to give you a much better pulse on your day. Buy here.

Moët & Chandon – RRP various

What better way to celebrate the festive season and welcome the New Year than with the world's iconic champagne, Moët Impérial? Share the magic with loved ones as you pop open a bottle of Moët Impérial Brut or Moët Impérial Rosé, beautifully presented in limited edition gift boxes. Moët Impérial, recognised globally as a symbol of Champagne's excellence, has been enjoyed for almost three centuries, toasting significant historical events and personal milestones. It's the essence of "Moët Moments." Moët Impérial (€61) combines Champagne's three primary grape varieties and ancestral winemaking expertise. Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial (€68.45) offers a delightful burst of red fruits. For an extra touch of style, the Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Festive Minis Gift Box (€119.60) includes six mini bottles and six golden flutes, exclusively available at Brown Thomas. Available in all good retailers nationwide.

LanaiBLO Hair Dryers – RRP from €99.99

Irish cult brand LanaiBLO has unveiled five vibrant colours for its latest LanaiBLO 2.0 hair dryer just in time for Christmas. Purple Passion, Orange Phenomenon, Showstopper, Limelight and Cherry Pop offer a personalized touch for every personality. The LanaiBLO 2.0 is a powerful yet lightweight hair dryer, emphasizing three key performance factors: weight, power and noise. It maintains its robust 2400-Watt motor, Ionic Technology, Ceramic Tourmaline, and Extra Long Cord while delivering upgrades in airflow and air pressure for quicker drying, reduced weight for effortless handling and quieter operation for peace during styling.

The LanaiBLO 2.0 retains its luxurious feel and includes ergonomic improvements, enhanced aesthetics, durability and easy maintenance. With personalized options available, it's a standout gift that combines power with elegance and innovation.

Support a fabulous Irish brand this Christmas and give the gift of an elevated haircare routine with this revolutionary hair dryer. LanaiBLO hair dryers are available to buy here.