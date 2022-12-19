Electric Ireland announces €50 credit bonus for customers

Electric Ireland has announced that it will be gifting its customers a credit payment next year.

The state-owned company plans to forgo its profits in the coming year in order to give its residential electricity customers a €50 credit.

Electric Ireland has also revealed that its Hardship Fund will also be increased from €2M to €5M. Around 1.1M households will benefit from these changes.

This news will be a welcomed one in many households across the country, as the cost of living crisis continues. In recent months, homeowners have seen their electricity costs reach astronomical price hikes, with numerous double-digit increases.

“2022 has been a very challenging year for energy customers, primarily as a result of increases in international gas prices,” said Pat Fenlon, the executive director at Electric Ireland.

“We are acutely aware of the pressures that customers face this Winter and, recognising these exceptional circumstances, Electric Ireland is forgoing profit from its residential electricity business. Electric Ireland’s residential customers can each expect to receive €50 credit in the New Year,” he confirmed.

“As always, we encourage any Electric Ireland customer who has difficulty in paying their energy bill to engage with us and we will work with them to put a manageable payment plan in place,” he added.

The news comes after one of Electric Ireland’s competitors, SSE Airtricity, announced last month that they would be providing their own support to their customers.

The government has also authorised aid for all households, with three €200 credit payments being provided to help with the rising electricity bills. The first payment was delivered within the last few weeks, with the second and third payments expected to arrive from January and March respectively.