Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu admits why she split from Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has shared the real reason behind her split from Davide Sanclimenti.

The reality stars first met in 2021 when they started dating on ITV’s Love Island. Ekin-Su and Davide later went on to win the series.

Sadly, in January of this year, Ekin-Su announced that the pair had ended their relationship. Their breakup came around six months after they had rekindled their romance from their first split last June.

Now, several months into single life, Ekin-Su has revealed the real reason why her romance with Davide came to an end.

Speaking on Abbey Clancy’s Exhibit A podcast, the 29-year-old accused Davide of being disrespectful to her family.

“He swore at my mum in Italy, he told her to f**k off. She didn’t want him to fake propose to me,” Ekin-Su began, before going on to recall the situation.

“He fake proposed to me in Italy. He thought it was funny to arrange paparazzi, with my mum and brother there. I actually thought he was going to propose,” she admitted.

“My mum said don’t do that, and he swore at my mum. If you disrespect my family, you disrespect me,” she insisted.

Ekin-Su further noted that Davide asked her to return to Manchester with him, but she refused, adding: “If I don’t do the statement, I won’t let go of him, and I feel so relieved.”

On January 30, Ekin-Su shared a statement to Instagram, confirming that she had ended her relationship with Davide.

“The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this relationship work as we cared deeply for each other,” Ekin-Su began.

“Unfortunately, I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways,” she announced.

Ekin-Su went on to add: “I enjoyed our time together and will cherish the memories we made”.