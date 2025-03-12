Ekin-Su admits reason why she took part in Love Island: All Stars

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has uncovered the real reason why she returned to the Love Island villa!

Earlier this year, the reality star appeared on Love Island: All Stars, and entered into a relationship with previous finalist, Curtis Pritchard. The pair subsequently finished All Stars in third place.

Before her return to the Love Island villa, Ekin-Su appeared on Celebrity Big Brother last year. However, she received a wave of trolling throughout the series, and was even booed by the audience during her eviction.

Following her upsetting experience, Ekin-Su has now revealed why she was willing to return to reality TV so soon.

Speaking on Jamie Laing’s podcast Great Company, the 30-year-old stated that there were several factors in her decision to appear on All Stars.

“I said to myself, I’m not going to do reality TV after Big Brother ever again. I was very like, no, I’m not going to go, I would never do Love Island, but actually, I was only saying that because Love Island reminds me of my ex,” Ekin-Su explained, referring to Davide Sanclimenti, with whom she won Love Island in 2022.

“I was defensive because of that. No one understood that. So, when I went back in, they were like, ‘But she said she would never do Love Island again.’ I didn’t want to be reminded of my ex, because I was in pain, not because I was against the show,” she detailed.

“The reason I wanted to go back onto All Stars is because I felt like I wanted to rewrite my love story. I said I wanted to go have fun and let all these barriers down,” she added, noting that she is “so grateful” to have met Curtis on All Stars.

Speaking about how Celebrity Big Brother affected her, Ekin-Su concluded: “I believed that I deserved the booing. And it took me a while to even do Love Island: All Stars. I was very 50/50.”