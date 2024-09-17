Eerie trailer for Woman of the Hour starring Anna Kendrick drops

Prepare to be on the edge of your seat!

Netflix has dropped the eerie trailer for Woman of the Hour, a chilling new thriller based on a true story from the 70’s, and we already know it’s going to be a nail-biter.

Anna Kendrick is making her directorial debut with the film, while also starring in it as Sheryl Bradshaw. During the trailer, Sheryl can be seen on a date with a man who starts to make her feel more and more uncomfortable as the evening progresses. Little does she know, she’s sitting with serial killer Rodney Alcala.

After he orders another round of drinks and Bradshaw discreetly shakes her head to the waitress to indicate she wants to go home, things only get worse.

While Sheryl tries to get away, she is followed by the man she was on a date with into a dark car park with not another soul in sight.

After it’s clear that she gave him a fake phone number, viewers can only hope she makes it home safely as the trailer ends abruptly.

The official Netflix synopsis for the film reads, “Woman of the Hour is the stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actor in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a years-long murder spree, whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game”.

Also starring alongside Anna is Lady Bird star Daniel Zovatto, Arrested Development’s Tony Hale, The Affair star Nicolette Robinson, 4400’s Autumn Best, HBO Max’s Gossip Girl actress Kathryn Gallagher and Pitch Perfect’s Kelley Jakle.

Opening up on social media about working on the film, Kendrick penned, “WOMAN OF THE HOUR. Netflix. Oct 18th. Still can’t believe I had the honor of directing this film alongside the most extraordinary cast and crew. I cannot WAIT for you to see it”.

Woman of the Hour airs on Netflix on October 18.

Watch the full trailer below: