Ed Westwick responds to backlash over Gossip Girl project

Fans were extremely underwhelmed with Ed Westwick’s latest announcement. The actor posted the iconic ‘xoxo’ from Gossip Girl on his story over the weekend and teased a major project.

Gossip Girl fans quickly assumed that he was teasing a reunion, but the actual announcement didn’t excite fans as much as he hoped. His followers were disappointed when he revealed the project was a collection of Gossip Girl inspired face coverings which featured the iconic ‘xoxo’.

Alongside the announcement, Westwick revealed that money from the masks will be donated to anti-racism charity Kick It Out, which helps to combat racism & discrimination for everyone who plays, watches or works in football.

Westwick’s fans were not pleased and expressed their frustration in the comments, but the actor set the record straight and said there are more important things going on in the world right now.

“For those of you that are upset about teasing my collection with the design graphic to raise money for @kickitout: I hope you can check out the charity, learn more about their mission, who they are helping and the impact it will make in our world to combat racism and discrimination.

“It is important to me to use my platform to spread love, bring awareness to various organisations and do what I can to make a difference. Love Ed.”

He added, “While a GG reboot would be a great distraction, this is not the time for distractions. It is important we focus on the issues at hand, and do what we can to help, even if we think it’s something small.”