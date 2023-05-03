Ed Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn breaks silence on cancer diagnosis

Ed Sheeran’s wife has spoken publicly for the first time about her recent cancer diagnosis.

On March 1 of this year, when announcing his new album Subtract, the Bad Habits singer revealed that his partner Cherry Seaborn had had a cancer scare last year.

"Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth," Ed had penned at the time.

Today, the 32-year-old has released an intimate docuseries on Disney+ titled The Sum Of It All, in which Cherry has taken the opportunity to speak openly about her health.

“Long story short, I got diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year, which was a massive s**tter, but it made me massively reflect on our mortality,” the 30-year-old mum confessed.

Known for wanting to keep her life away from the public eye, Cherry explained why she decided to feature in Ed's documentary. “I was saying to Eds, I'd never have agreed to do anything like this before — never, ever, ever — but it made me think this whole year, if I died, what's people's perception of me?”

“What am I going to leave behind? It genuinely wasn't until this year when I was just like, ‘I might die,’” Cherry admitted.

The mum-of-two then went on to detail how her husband processed her worrying diagnosis. “We had the diagnosis of the tumour and the next day Eds went down into the basement and wrote seven songs in four hours,” she recalled.

“Some people write a diary and get their emotions out through the pen and, for Eds, if something really intense happens, he'll go and write a song,” Cherry added.

Cherry’s cancer diagnosis came six months into her pregnancy with the couple’s second child. Thankfully, doctors were able to confirm that Cherry’s tumour was not as severe as they had first thought, meaning that she no longer needed to give birth early to allow doctors to operate.

In May of last year, Ed and Cherry went on to welcome baby girl Jupiter, joining their two-year-old daughter Lyra.