Ed Sheeran releases touching song for new Christmas movie

Ed Sheeran has released a new song for Richard Curtis’s upcoming Christmas movie.

That Christmas, directed by Curtis who is known for his rom-com films Love Actually, Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral among others, is set to air on Netflix on December 4.

Sheeran has shared the music video for his touching song Under The Tree, which features in the new film.

Opening up about working on the tune, Ed revealed, “Richard Curtis made my fav Christmas film, and tv special. He came round my house in 2021 and showed me a rough of his new one, then asked me to make a song for it. How could I resist”.

“Having kids, I struggle to find great great movies for very young kids to watch at Christmas, and this ticks all the boxes. This song is written about a character in the film who wants to spend Christmas with his dad, but doesn’t get to”.

The Shape of You singer added, “It’s a heartbreaking scene, and something so many people go through every year being alone at Christmas. Hope everyone loves the song, the movie is called That Christmas and it’s out 4th December on Netflix. Me and my family love it. Yours will too xx”.

Credit: Mark Surridge

Richard Curtis also opened up about working with Ed, admitting, “It’s a real thrill to make my music video directing debut with my dear friend Ed Sheeran. I hope I’ve done justice to his gorgeous song”.

“It's lyrically magical and it unlocks a critical moment in the film for us. Suddenly you feel all these layered emotions that go beyond what is seen on screen and you are filled with longing and hope”.

The official Netflix synopsis for That Christmas reads, “Based on the charming trilogy of children's books by beloved multi award-winning writer/director Richard Curtis, THAT CHRISTMAS follows a series of entwined tales about family and friends, love and loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!”.

“The film stars Brian Cox (as Santa) alongside Fiona Shaw (Ms. Trapper), Jodie Whittaker (Mrs. Williams), and Bill Nighy (Bill), as the residents of a charming seaside town where things turn upside down one Christmas. THAT CHRISTMAS will feature an original song titled “Under The Tree”, written by Ed Sheeran and Johnny McDaid, and performed by Ed Sheeran”.

That Christmas lands on Netflix on December 4.

Watch the full music video for Under The Tree below:

Feature image credit: Mark Surridge