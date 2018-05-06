Ed Sheeran makes sweet gesture for daughter of Vicky Phelan

After falling victim to failings in Ireland's CervicalCheck service, terminally ill Vicky Phelan has revealed that her daughter is set to meet Ed Sheeran.

In an effort to lift her spirits following her mother's diagnosis, Amelia will be the envy of girls across the country when she gets to chat to he flame-headed singer at his Cork gig this weekend.

In a tweet reply, Vicky revealed how Amelia is "beyond excited" about the meet and greet.

That is already sorted @emmamcm. She is beyond excited — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) May 5, 2018

It comes after Vicky Phelan's incorrect cancer result highlighted failings in the CervicalCheck programme.

Her case came to light after the 43-year-old mother-of-two was awarded €2.5m by the High Court. The HSE had sought a confidentiality clause with Ms Phelan as part of the settlement, which she refused.

Since then, over 10,000 women have contacted an emergency helpline set up by the HSE over concerns raised by the recent controversy.