Ed Sheeran announces the surprise birth of his second child

It seems a huge congratulations is in order for Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran who has welcomed the birth of his second child with wife Cherry.

The proud dad took to Instagram on Thursday night to share the wonderful news. “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl” 31-year-old Ed announced in the caption. “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.”

Similarly to how he announced the arrival of his first darling daughter, the Bad Habits singer shared a photo of a pair of tiny baby socks laying on a brown ombre, knitted baby blanket.

This lovely news comes as a bit of a surprise, as both the singer and his wife Cherry had been keeping their pregnancy under wraps and out of the public eye.

Ed decided not to share his little one’s name just yet, but given the couple’s history with baby names, we’ve no doubt they’ve chosen something truly special.

In September 2020, Ed announced the exciting news that he and Cherry had welcomed the birth of their first child, a baby girl which the couple decided to name Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran — a top notch moniker, if we do say so ourselves!

The name Lyra is of Greek origin and is a constellation name. Her moniker means 'lyre', a string musical instrument, which is perfect for the daughter of the famous musician.

Congratulations to both Ed and Cherry on the birth of their second beautiful baby girl — we can’t wait to hear her name!