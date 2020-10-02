Easy Recipe: White Pizza with Potatoes to celebrate National Potato Day!

Today is Bord Bia’s National Potato Day! It’s the annual celebration of one of Ireland’s favourite foods, the versatile and delicious potato.

In honour of our favourite vegetable we are sharing this delicious White Pizza with Potatoes potato recipe.

It serves: 4

Cooking time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

2-3 floury potatoes (e.g. Rooster) for steaming/ baking (approximately 400g)

2 balls of mozzarella cheese

½ onion, peeled and finely sliced

1 pizza dough

2 tbsp of fresh cream

Some small pitted olives

1 tsp of garlic powder

30g of Parmesan cheese, shavings

1 handful of rocket

1 tsp rapeseed or olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Preheat the oven to Gas Mark 7, 220°C (425°F).

Start by draining the mozzarella, then slicing/shredding it before draining again, otherwise your pizza soggy.

Using a mandolin, cut the potatoes and onion into very thin slices, as if making crisps.

Put the potato in cold water.

Bring a pot of salted water to the boil and add the potato slices to it, cook for two minutes and drain well.

Lightly oil your pizza dish. Roll out the pizza dough and place it on the dish.

Spread the dough with fresh cream. Sprinkle with garlic powder.

Then arrange the onions, potatoes, mozzarella and olives. Lightly season with salt and pepper.

Bake for about 15 minutes.

After 10 minutes of cooking time, check that the mozzarella has not released any water and if this is the case, remove it by gently tipping the pizza.

When the pizza is ready, take it out of the oven.

Add a few shavings of Parmesan cheese and fresh rocket. Finish with a drizzle of oil.

