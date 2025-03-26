Easter just got easier with crafts, bakes and bargain eggs at ALDI

Keep little hands busy during the upcoming school break with ALDI’s fantastic range of Easter crafts and baking essentials. Arriving in ALDI stores nationwide from April 3rd, the range includes everything from festive baking kits to DIY crafts – perfect for keeping kids entertained ahead of the Easter Bunny’s arrival!

Get into the Easter spirit and create your own festive décor with Paint Your Own Easter Decorations €3.99, ideal for making keepsakes that can be reused year after year! Encourage little ones to get crafty with a Make Your Own Easter Bonnet €4.99 kit, complete with everything from cute accessories to festive embellishments. Stage your very own treasure hunt at home with an Easter Egg Hunt Kit €3.99 – perfect for hiding little treats around the garden!

Looking for a fun family activity this Easter break? Try your hand at baking with ALDI’s extensive range of bakeware.

Prepare irresistible homemade treats with Easter Baking Kits €2.19 and Essential Spring Bakeware €4.99. Eliminate the guesswork from baking with a Kitchen Digital Scales €5.99 – perfect for ensuring great results every time. Mix up batter or whisk eggs with the Ceramic Mixing/Batter Bowl €11.99.

Crafting and baking not your thing? Make great savings across ALDI’s range of big brand Easter Eggs. From April 11th, shoppers can save up to 33% across Easter favourites.

Easter Holidays are a doddle, all thanks to ALDI. Visit your nearest store from April 3rd to stock up on must-have crafts, bakeware and more. Remember, these products are only available while stocks last, so make like the Easter Bunny and hop to it!

See below for a full range of Easter Eggs available in ALDI stores nationwide now:

Kinder Joy €1.49 (20g)

Maltesers Milk Chocolate Mini Bunnies €1.79 (58g)

Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons €1.99 (96g)

Cadbury Freddo Medium Egg €1.99 (96g)

Nestlé Smarties Medium Egg €1.99 (100g)

Cadbury Mini Eggs Medium Egg €1.99 (97g)

KitKat Chunky Medium Egg €1.99 (110g)

Maltesers €2.79 (110g)

Cadbury Creme Egg 5 pack €3.99 (200g)

Dairyfine Easter Egg & Activity Book €3.99 (62g) – Choose from Charlie or Honey.

Dairyfine Chocolate Pet €3.99 (150g) – Choose from new Mabel in milk & white chocolate, Honey in blonde chocolate or Charlie in marble milk chocolate.

Dairyfine Curious Inventions Egg €4.49 (180g) – Choose from milk or white chocolate. Each shell loaded with popping candy, cherry jellies and chocolate beans.

Cadbury Maltesers Large Egg €4.49 (190g)

Nestlé smarties Large Egg €4.99 (188g)

Cadbury Twirl Large Egg €4.99 (198g)

Cadbury Creme Egg Large Egg €4.99 (195g)

Cadbury Mini Egg Large Egg €4.99 (194g)

Cadbury Wispa Large Egg €4.99 (185g)

Dairyfine Free From Egg €4.99 (100g) – Choose from Rocky Road or Honeycomb.

Cadbury Mini Eggs Bar €6.49 (360g)

Dairyfine 8-bit Gaming Egg €6.99 (150g) – Milk chocolate egg with exploding popping candy surprise.

Easter Egg & Plush Toy €6.99 (55g) – Choose from Charlie, Honey or Mabel.

Galaxy Indulgence Extra Large Egg €9.99 (204g)

Cadbury Flake Extra Large Egg €9.99 (232g)

Cadbury Mini Eggs Extra Large Egg €12.99 (232g)

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunky Egg €16.99 (400g)

See below for a full range of Easter craft, baking and home décor products available in ALDI stores nationwide from April 3rd:

Easter Bags €1.29 – Choose from large easter egg bag, 2 pack small easter egg bags or 6 pack bunny treat bags.

Easter Greetings Card €1.29 – Choose from a selection of Easter cards.

Easter Creative Fun €1.49 – Choose from make your own wreath, make your own Pom Poms, make your own headband. Decorate your own eggs, colour your own masks and shredded tissue.

Easter Party Decorations €1.99 – Choose from 2 pack Honeycomb Bunnies, 2 pack Hanging Honeycomb Eggs or Honeycomb Bunting.

Felt Bucket €1.99 – Character Easter buckets perfect for collecting eggs.

Easter Picks €2.29 – Perfect for creating your own floral display. Choose from 3 bundles.

Wooden Easter Decorations €2.99

Easter Baff Bombz €2.99 – Simply drop in your bath and watch the figure magically disappear. 6 mystery Easter Kevin the Carrot figures. Suitable for ages 3+ years.

Character Puzzle €3.49

Easter Egg Hunt Kit €3.99

Giraffe & Friends Children’s Book €3.99

Paint Your Own Easter Decorations €3.99 – Includes 10 paints and 2 brushes. Choose from paint your own eggs, egg cups, sheep & chick, bunnies or hanging egg kits.

Little Bricks €4.99 – Each box contains up to 200 little bricks with instructions. Choose from Bunny, Chick, Dog, Pig, T-Rex or Tiger.

Decorate Your Own Easter Bonnet €4.99 – Includes 74 decorative pieces, choose from cream, blue or pink.

Essential Bakeware €4.99 – Heavy gauge for even heat distribution. Non-stick coating. Choose from Baking Sheet, Loaf Tin, Sandwich Tin, Muffin Tray, Cake Tin or Square Tin. Available in green or black.

Cake Container €5.99 – Dishwasher suitable. Choose from approx. 35 x 33 x 17cm Round Cake Container, approx. 38 x 17.5 x 15cm Rectangular Cake Container or approx. 45 x 30 x 9cm Cake Tray Container. Available in blue or rose.

Digital Kitchen Scales €5.99 – LCD, Includes Batteries, Choose from Circle or Rectangle. Max. capacity 6kg.

Easter Make a Friend €5.99 – Make the gift of a cuddly toy extra special with these endearing make-your-own kits. Choose from 3 fun characters. Suitable for ages 3+ years.

Zuru Mini Brands €6.99 – Mini collectibles that fit in the palm of your hand. Choose from Baby Series 1, Books Series 1, Disney Series 3 or Mega Gross Series 2. Suitable for ages 3+ years.

Spring Reversible Squishees €5.99 – Choose from Betty the dragon, Mable the cow, Ava the rabbit or Rocky the dog.

Children’s Baking Set €6.99 – Includes Large Silicone Mould, 4 Cookie Cutters, Mini Whisk, Rolling Pin and Basting Brush. Choose from Rabbit, Dinosaur, Rocket or Rainbow.

Zuru Rainbocorns/Smashers €7.99

Measuring Cups/Sieves/Spoons €7.99 – Choose from 4 pack. Measuring Cups, 3 pack Sieves or 5 pack Measuring Spoons. Available in gold or black with acacia wood handles.

Easter Wreath €8.99 – Ideal finishing touch for Easter displays. Natural design.

Reinforced Silicone Bakeware €9.99 – Steel frame for rigidity. Easy to clean. Dishwasher, freezer and oven safe. Choose from Loaf Mould, Square Pan, Round Pie Mould, Baking Mat or Cake Tray. Available in pink, cream or blue.

Mini Waffle Maker €9.99 – Ready light indicator. Auto temperature control. Non-stick coating. Choose from Bunny, Heart or Classic Belgian Waffle.

Spring Squishees €9.99 – Choose from Clucky the hen, Bernie the rabbit, Riley the dinosaur, Wilbur the pig, Floss the bunny or Tilly the chick.

Stoneware Batter/Mixing Bowl €11.99 – LCD. Includes Batteries. Choose from Circle or Rectangle. Max. capacity 6kg.

Spring Gonk/Easter Rabbit €12.99

Hand Mixer/Food Chopper €12.99 – 300W, 5 speed levels, including turbo function. Includes 2 stainless steel mixing paddles and dough hooks. Available in green or blue. Stainless steel blades. Available in green or blue. Approx. 500ml capacity. Free 3-year warranty.

Easter Tree €12.99 – Perfect for Easter displays, includes accessories and batteries.

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise Minis €14.99 – Feed or nurture the Bunny or Mouse in their hutch until they have 2,3 or 4 babies. Features surprise accessories to dress the babies in. Suitable for ages 3+ years. Free 1 year warranty.

3.5 Litre Air Fryer €39.99 – 400W power. Square design with matt finish. Digital LED panel. 8 preset programs. Keep-warm function. Shake reminder. Available in green or blue. Free 3-year warranty.

Classic Stand Mixer €49.99 – 800W power. 8 speed levels. Mixes, kneads and stirs. Pulse function. Approx. 5 litre stainless steel bowl with handle. Includes Dough Hook, Flat Beater and Whisk. Available in green or blue. Free 3-year warranty.

