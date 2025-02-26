Easter DIYs you’ll love: Catherine Carton’s budget-friendly décor ideas

With Easter fast-approaching, now is the perfect time to start planning some festive home décor. Author and DIY enthusiast Catherine Carton, the creative mind behind Dainty Dress Diaries, is sharing her latest budget-friendly Easter DIY ideas to help brighten homes without breaking the bank. Known for her charming and accessible home projects, Catherine’s latest seasonal creations focus on affordability, sustainability, and a touch of vintage-inspired charm.

In her Easter DIY collection, Catherine showcases easy-to-follow projects that repurpose everyday household items and thrifted finds into beautiful spring décor. From upcycled fabric DIYs to handmade spring wreaths, these ideas are perfect for adding seasonal charm without splurging on expensive shop-bought decorations.

“As much as I love decorating for the seasons, I always try to do it in a way that’s kind to both the environment and my wallet,” says Catherine. “With a little creativity, you can transform what you already have at home into something truly special for Easter.”

Here are some of Catherine’s top budget-friendly Easter DIY ideas.

Pom-Pom Bunny Ornaments

First up is the adorable pom-pom bunny ornament, a simple and charming craft that’s perfect for both decorating and gifting this season. Using a pom-pom maker and yarn, you can create these fluffy little bunnies in no time. Add felt ears, tiny feet, googly eyes, and a sweet nose for extra character, and you’ll have a collection of whimsical, handmade ornaments that bring a cosy, festive touch to any home.

Easy Sew Easter Bunny

Next up are the charming Sew Bunnies, little stuffed Easter bunnies made from scrap fabric. This easy-sew project starts with tracing or printing a bunny template onto paper, then transferring it onto your fabric of choice. Using a sewing machine, stitch the fabric to felt, leaving a small gap for stuffing. If you don’t have traditional stuffing, get creative! Repurpose an old pillowcase, cushion, or any soft material you have at home. Once filled, simply close the seam. For an extra touch, use scalloped-edge pinking shears to carefully cut around the bunny, taking your time with the intricate shapes. Finish by adding a little ribbon or gift tag to turn your bunnies into delightful gifts or unique place settings for your Easter celebration.

Easter Cushion Cover

Create a seasonal cushion cover using leftover fabric with a cute bunny appliqué on the front. Start by measuring your cushion and cutting two pieces of fabric slightly larger than the cushion size to create the front and back of the cover. Next, choose a contrasting fabric for the bunny appliqué and trace or print a bunny shape onto it. Carefully cut out the shape and use fabric glue or a sewing machine to attach it to the centre of one fabric piece. If you’re using a sewing machine, you can stitch around the edges of the appliqué for a more finished look. Once the bunny is securely in place, sew the front and back fabric pieces together, leaving one side open. Finally, insert your cushion and stitch the open edge closed. This easy project will add a charming, homemade touch to your home for Easter, all while repurposing fabric you already have.

Spring Flower Wreath

Create a beautiful spring wreath that will last well beyond Easter, showing that seasonal wreaths aren’t just for winter. Start with a simple wire frame and add a mix of fresh or faux flowers in soft spring colours like pastel pinks, yellows, and blues. You can also incorporate dried flowers, which not only add texture but will keep the wreath looking vibrant for months. Add greenery such as eucalyptus or ivy to give it a fresh, natural feel. Once you’ve arranged the flowers and greenery, secure them with floral wire or a hot glue gun. Hang your wreath on the front door, in a hallway, or even as a table centrepiece. This versatile wreath will carry you through spring and summer, and who doesn’t love the timeless charm of a dried flower wreath?. In this YouTube video, Catherine shares a step-by-step tutorial on creating beautiful foraged wreaths that are perfect not just for Easter, but for year-round decorating.

Easter Napkin

Add a touch of Easter charm to your table setting by creating a simple bunny appliqué napkin. Start with a plain fabric napkin and choose a cute bunny shape for your appliqué. Trace or print the bunny onto fabric, cut it out, and use fabric glue or a sewing machine to attach it to the centre of the napkin. You can add small details like a little tail or bow for extra personality. This quick and easy craft will bring a festive touch to your Easter dinner and make your table look extra special.

Through her website and social media channels, Catherine provides step-by-step tutorials and inspiration for those looking to embrace DIY décor with minimal cost and maximum creativity. Whether you're hosting Easter brunch or simply want to refresh your home for spring, her ideas make seasonal decorating both accessible and delightful.

